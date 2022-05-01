How to Perform Trunk Rotation: Correct Form, Tips, Technique, Variations, Benefits, and Common Mistakes

Trunk rotation, also known as trunk circling, is an exercise that helps to improve core strength, stability, flexibility, and greater mobility of the spine.

You perform the exercise by lying on the ground and rotating your knees from side to side.

You can practice the trunk rotation in a multitude of ways, allowing you to improve, push yourself, and do what feels right for you. The exercise is used in a variety of useful daily activities as well as in sports.

How to do the trunk rotation: Correct form

Trunk rotation is a great way to work those core muscles, but it's easy to get injured if you don't do it the right way.

Here's how you can make sure this exercise will help you stay healthy and injury-free:

Begin by relaxing on your back, feet flat on the floor, knees slightly bent. Keep your shoulders firmly against the floor, so they don't move while you're rotating.

Next, stretch out your arms along the floor and press them down firmly to give yourself some stability during the rotation. This will also help prevent injuries because it'll stop you from twisting too far or too fast.

Now, engage/tighten your abdominal muscles — this is where the magic happens!

Slowly move one knee to the side, working within your range of motion. Your feet will shift with your knees, but they should stay flat on the floor the whole time.

Once your knee is as far over as it can go, hold that position for 3–5 seconds. Engage/tighten those core muscles again and move to the other side.

Benefits of trunk rotation

1) Improved Range of Motion: Everyone benefits from having a good range of motion in their spine, whether you’re an elite athlete, a regular gym-goer, or you want to keep your body feeling young and fit.

2) Build Strength: Trunk rotations are a simple way to strengthen your core, upper body, and obliques. A trunk twist can be done as a warm-up or on its own. Here's what to expect: Internal and external obliques, rectus abdominis, and transversus abdominis — each of these muscles will get a workout. As you continue twisting, your core should get stronger and your obliques more defined.

3) Stability is improved: Trunk rotations help your body become more steady. Your trunk, often known as your torso, provides the majority of your stability. By coordinating motions with your pelvis, your torso maintains your entire body more balanced. Your torso and pelvis work together to help you walk forward, backward, and move around.

Different variations of trunk rotation

Trunk rotation is a progressive workout that may be done in a number of ways depending on your fitness level and goals.

If you're new to exercise and trunk muscle training, try these variations and adaptations to get the most out of the workout.

1) Pelvic Tilt

To relax stiff back muscles and promote flexibility, perform pelvic tilts. These are performed in the same supine position as the previous ones, with knees raised and feet flat on the floor.

As you tilt your pelvis up toward the ceiling and return, tighten your core.

2) Seated Rotation

Another option to consider is the seated trunk rotation, which may be done while sitting on your exercise mat with your legs extended in front of you.

Twist your upper body to the side, touching the floor on one side and moving to the opposite side with control.

3) Standing Rotation

Standing trunk rotation is an intermediate variation of the original exercise. It can be a better option for individuals who are uncomfortable or in pain when seated.

Instead of moving the legs, this form of the workout moves the upper body to one side while maintaining the hips and lower body static.

Arms can be extended out in front of you or bent at the elbow with hands clasped together at the chest.

Common Mistakes

Although trunk rotation appears to be a simple bodyweight exercise, it necessitates careful attention to form and technique.

Listed below are some common mistakes to avoid when doing this exercise:

1) Not starting slowly: When working on trunk rotation, start by doing a few repetitions to get warmed up. If you feel comfortable, add a little more resistance as your muscles become stronger and your spine becomes more mobile.

2) Core not being engaged: It's important to actively engage your core as you rotate. If you're just moving your legs back and forth without engaging your core muscles, you're not getting the most from the exercise.

Not engaging your core may also make it feel painful in your lower back. Focus on engaging your core as you rotate, which will help relieve any discomfort.

3) Incorrect ROM (Range of Motion): Rotation is performed from a stable trunk. Control the movement rather than doing a big movement. Work within an appropriate range of motion for effective performance.

Bottom Line

Overall, trunk rotations are a great way to get a solid workout and develop core strength.

For many of us, they are even a good place to start when beginning to exercise, as our balance and form can be less than ideal at first.

These small movements help you gain control over your body’s abilities, allowing you to build on them and scale back up as needed without overdoing it right away.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh