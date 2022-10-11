5 Best Exercises to Get Rid of Belly Overhang

Getting rid of belly overhang is not impossible, but it's difficult. That's because there is no specific place where you can target weight loss.

To lose belly fat, you will probably need to reduce your overall weight. However, that does not mean shrinking the stomach is completely out of the realm of possibility.

Before we get started, it's important to note that the best exercises to shed belly fat are compound movements that engage the core and involve multiple muscle groups.

These moves cause the body to work harder to burn more fat, so don't focus solely on abdominal exercises.

Exercises to Get Rid of Belly Overhang

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Kettlebell Goblet Squat

The kettlebell goblet squat is a great functional exercise that works the glutes and quads and reduces belly overhang.

Here's how you do this workout:

Hold a kettlebell to your chest with an upright posture.

Keep your back straight, and push your hips back when you squat to the floor.

Once you've hit parallel, drive through your hips and heels while flexing your quads and glutes to complete the movement.

Do 3-4 sets of 10-12 repetitions.

2) Landmine Meadow Row

Meadows row is a great exercise to reduce belly overhang by strengthening the shoulders and upper back muscles, as well as the lats.

How to do it?

Stand with your back to an upright barbell, and put one hand on it with an overhand grip.

To take some weight off the bar, press your other arm against your bent knee.

Bend forward at your hips, and let gravity pull the bar down to just above the floor.

Straighten up, and bring the bar back up to shoulder height. Do 3-4 sets of ten reps on each side.

3) Goblet Lateral Lunge

Goblet lunges primarily target the quads and also work the biceps, glutes, groin, hamstrings, and shoulders, and help trim your belly overhang.

You can do this exercise with kettlebells or dumbbells, but there are lots of different variations you can try out that may require different pieces of equipment or no equipment at all.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand tall, and hold a dumbbell to your chest.

Standing with your core muscles engaged, take one leg, and step out to the side, keeping the trailing leg straight.

To get the most from this pose, bend your front knee as deeply as possible, and sit back as far as you can, stretching out your hamstring.

Squat down, driving your heel through the floor. Stand up, and return to the starting position before performing another squat.

4) Dumbbell Push Press

The dumbbell push press is a great exercise for targeting the upper and lower body, such as belly overhang at once without isolating it. It's perfect for those who want big shoulders, core strength, and strong legs.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Grab a pair of dumbbells, and hold them up at shoulder height with your palms facing each other.

Keep your core tight, and squat down into a quarter squat.

Explode up as you push the weights over your head.

Slowly lower the weights back to the starting position before performing another rep. Complete 3-4 sets of eight reps.

5) Leg Raise

The leg raise is a great exercise for the abs and core, as well as other muscles in the body.

It's easy to dom and you don't need any special equipment or training. If you're looking for a way to reduce your belly overhang, this is a good exercise to try.

Here's how you do this workout:

Lying down on your back, extend your legs, and keep your arms near your sides.

Lightly press your hands against the ground.

To begin the movement, ground your torso by contracting the core and pressing the lower back into the floor. That will help you get into proper positioning.

Exhale, and lift the legs up as far as you can.

Once you reach a point where your lower back feels like it's about to peel off the ground, hold the position for a moment, and slowly lower your legs back down.

Key Takeaway

If you want to lose belly overhang, the first step is to increase metabolic rate by building lean muscle mass.

However, it's equally important to perform cardio exercise in addition to building muscle mass, as doing so will help you burn more calories and speed up your metabolism even further. You should also strive to have a calorie-controlled diet that's low in refined carbs and saturated fat, and don't forget about proper nutrition.

By doing the aforementioned exercises to get rid of belly overhang, you will have everything you need to keep your tummy toned, tight, and lean.

These exercises are scientifically backed ways that are proven to work. Start sculpting your midsection with our simple routine that can help you ditch the belly hang for good.

