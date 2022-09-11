5 Best Exercises to Get Rid of Lower Belly Pooch

The dreaded lower belly pooch can be due to many reasons, including genetics, diet, inflammation, and lifestyle factors. Many people tend to get fat in the lower part of their belly.

First, forget the idea that you can 'spot treat' places in your body where you have extra fat. Even if you do thousands of repetitions of toning exercises, you won't lose fat if you do not follow the right steps.

Cardio, yoga, and crunches can strengthen the lower abs and tone the muscles, but they won't erase fat deposits. The only way to get rid of fat in the lower stomach is to get rid of fat all over the body. That can be done by maintaining a calorie deficit, and doing specific exercises that target the lower belly.

Exercises to Get Rid of Lower Belly Pooch

These five exercises can help you get rid of lower belly pooch:

1) Scissor Switch

Scissor switch is a lower ab exercise that's sometimes used in Pilates workouts. It's an excellent fat-burner and can help you get rid of a lower belly pooch.

Here's how you do it:

Start by lying on your back on a yoga mat, and lift your legs up at a 90-degree angle towards the ceiling. You should bend your feet. Your hands can go behind your head.

Lift your chin to your chest, and hold it there so that your rib cage folds over towards your belly button. Your lower abs should start to work.

Let one of your legs fall toward the floor in a controlled way. If you can, stop your leg before it hits the floor, and hold it about an inch above the floor.

Raise that leg again. Switch to the other leg, and repeat the earlier step as you keep your chest up. Repeat 20 times.

2) Jackknife Crunch

Jackknife crunches can be on the floor to work the lower abs. At first, the move may seem easy, but after a few reps, you will notice how it tightens your core.

Here's how you can do a jackknife crunch:

Lay on your back with your arms stretched up over your ears and towards the wall behind you.

Put your core muscles to work, and bring your arms up towards your legs. Bring your extended legs up and back towards your head at the same time.

Reach up to your knees, and drop down.

Perform three sets of 20 reps to start, and then work up the reps from there.

3) U-Boat

Even though this is a simple move, it does a lot for the lower abs. It uses your breathing to help you work your abs more deeply.

Inhale as you move your legs to one side and down, and exhale as you move to the other side. Imagine that your belly button is being pushed all the way back to your spine.

Here's how you can do a U-boat:

Put your feet flat on the ground, and bend your knees.

Lean back, and prop up your upper body on your elbows. Your back should stay up.

Brace your abs, and lift your legs so that your knees touch, and your legs form a 90-degree angle. Point your toes.

Slowly move your legs to the left (both hips should remain on the ground).

Keeping your legs at a 90-degree angle, bend and lift them up to the right, as if you were writing the letter 'U' with your knees to complete one rep.

You should do 20 reps before switching sides.

4) Crisscross Lift and Switch

This Pilates move is a great way to work the lower abs, but it also works the whole core. Target your lower belly pooch with this interesting exercise.

Here's how you do a crisscross lift and switch to reduce your lower belly:

Lay on your back with your arms at your sides.

Straighten both legs up to the ceiling, crossing the right one over the left one with the toes pointing up.

Holding your abs tight, take a deep breath, and lower your legs about 45 degrees.

As you let out your breath, bring your legs back to your body, and lift them up at an angle, as if you were aiming for where the wall meets the ceiling behind you.

Lift your hips and back off the floor, and press down with your arms for support.

Pause for one count, and slowly roll through the spine to lower the hips, and bring the legs back to the starting position to complete one rep.

You can do up to three sets of ten reps.

5) Frog Press

This lower ab workout move works the core and inner and outer thighs at the same time. It can help you reduce and eventually get rid of lower belly pooch.

Here's how you do a frog press to reduce your lower belly:

Lie on your back, with your knees bent and turned out, feet flexed, and heels pressed together.

Inhale, and curl your head and shoulders up over your ribcage while looking at your legs.

Reach your arms out to the sides of your hips, keeping your palms facing down.

As you let your breath out, push out through your heels; extend your legs 45 degrees, and squeeze the backs of your knees together.

Inhale and pull your heels back towards your body to complete one rep. You can do up to three sets of ten reps.

