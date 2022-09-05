6 Best Cardio Exercises for Beginners to Get Slim Waist

Cardio exercises are the best way to get a slim waist and flat tummy you have always wanted. Although it's not possible to lose weight only from the waist (spot reduction), you can perform a variety of cardio exercises to hasten the fat loss process.

Once you start losing fat, your waist will also slim down. Make sure to perform these exercises regularly, and ensure you're on a calorie deficit to see results quickly.

Cardio Exercises for Slim Waist

Try these six cardio exercises if you are looking to lose fat from your waist:

1) Froggy Jump

Froggy jump is a high-intensity move that can quickly get your heart rate up. This advanced exercise can build your lower body strength and cardio endurance while helping you burn calories.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Put your feet about the width of your hips, and squat down till you can put your hands on the ground in front of you.

Explode and jump up, getting power from the glutes, quads, and hamstrings.

When you jump, tap your heels together, and put your hands behind your head or in the air.

Land with your knees bent to protect your joints, and squat back down to get ready for your next jump.

Do 10-20 froggy jumps. Rest, and do them again if you want to.

2) Burpee

This exercise works the entire body and gets the heart rate up in a short amount of time. Even though the movement is easy, it's very hard on the heart, lungs, and muscles. Add it to your regular cardio workouts to boost your strength, agility, and endurance.

Here's how you do this cardio exercise:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Squat down, and put your hands on the floor in front of you.

When you land, you should be in a push-up position, on your hands and toes, with the body in a straight line.

On your toes or knees, do a push-up (this is optional but adds quite a bit of intensity).

Jump the feet back to the starting position right away; stand up, and do that 10–15 times or for 30–60 seconds.

3) Side to Side Jumping Lunge

This cardio exercise targets the obliques and plays a crucial role in helping you get a slimmer waist.

Side-to-side jumping lunges are a great way to work out the entire body and get the heart rate up. You can add a jump to this move to make it more difficult, but you can also do it without a jump.

Here's how you do this cardio exercise:

Engage your abs to protect your back, and don't touch the floor if your back hurts.

If you have never done this move before, take your time, and start slowly. Don't do this exercise if it hurts.

Put your right leg out to the side, and bend your left knee. That turns your body to the left. If you can, touch your right finger to the floor.

Quickly jump up, and move your feet in the air. Lunge to the right, and touch the floor with your left hand.

Keep switching sides for another 30-60 seconds.

4) Front Kick Lunge

This is a great way to slim your waist through a cardio workout. It doesn't hurt much, but that doesn't mean it's not hard.

Adding a low lunge while touching the floor at the end works the glutes and thighs and helps get the heart rate up too.

Here's how you do this cardio exercise:

Stand with your feet about hip-width apart, and lift your right knee.

To do a front kick, stretch out your right leg, but don't lock or overextend the knee.

Bring your leg back, and put it behind you right away, keeping your balance on your left leg. This is called a straight-leg reverse lunge.

Get as low as you can so that your fingertips touch the floor.

Stand up; put your right foot back in front of you, and kick.

Repeat the sequence of kicks and low lunges for a minute. Do the same thing on the other side for a minute.

5) Speed Skater

Speed skaters are a great way to get the heart rate up and work the body by moving side to side, which is something we don't often do.

This move is good for the heart and also works the outside of the thighs. This is a great addition to exercises, like long jumps, where you move forward and backward.

Here's how you do this cardio exercise:

Start with your feet together, and jump as far as you can to the right.

For a balance challenge, land on your right foot, and cross your left foot behind you.

Take a very wide step to the left, and land on the left foot.

Keep going from one side to the other, and try not to jump up in the air. Instead, keep your movements low and wide.

Keep switching sides for another 30-60 seconds.

6) Long Jump

Although it's essentially a lower body workout, this one targets the tummy fat and helps you in getting a slim waist.

When doing a long jump, jump as far forward as you can, and land on both feet. During this exercise, both your heart and core works hard. Land with soft knees to keep the move safe.

Here's how you do this cardio exercise:

Stand with your feet close together, and give yourself a lot of room in front of you.

Lower into a squat, and jump forward as far as you can in an explosive movement.

When you land, bend your knees to protect your joints.

Jump forward, and keep going till you reach the end of the room. Turn around, and go the other way.

Do that for another 30-60 seconds.

