5 Best Exercises Like Glute Bridge for Men

The glute bridge is a fabulous exercise you can perform with bodyweight or resistance to strengthen and build the glutes.

This is not the only workout of its kind, though. There are a few other exercises you might want to try out. Glutes are the largest, and potentially the strongest, muscle in your body. However, for most people, glutes are also the body's weak link.

If you want bigger glutes, it’s important you try a variety of glute bridge alternatives to challenge your butt in different ways.

Best Glute Bridge Alternatives for Men

By adding glute bridge alternatives into your workout programme, you can expect a lot of progress and benefits from the changes in muscle tone and strength. On that note, here's a look at five best glute bridge alternatives for men:

1) Banded Pulse Squat

The banded pulse squat is a great glute exercise you can do at home. This workout works the glutes through a small range of movement. That makes it ideal for those who don’t have access to equipment or want to focus on the glutes without too much additional work in other muscle groups.

Here's how you do this move:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, toes pointed forward, and arms out in front of your body.

Hinge at the hips to squat till the thighs are parallel with the floor.

Pause, and perform short pulses, coming up to a quarter squat position on each pulse.

Perform ten pulses, and return to the starting position.

2) Banded Frog Pump

The banded frog pump is similar to the glute bridge, but with an added element of resistance and a push-pull motion. It spreads your thighs apart and targets the abductors.

To do this move:

Lie face up on an exercise mat, and wrap a resistance loop band around your lower thighs.

Your knees should be bent and feet together.

Lie on the floor, and put your arms on the ground alongside your body.

Squeezing your glutes, lift your hips as high as possible, and pull your thighs apart.

Hold for a moment before returning to the starting position.

3) Fire Hydrant

This glute bridge variation improves the tone and definition in the upper legs while also strengthening the glutes. The fire hydrant is a great move for anyone looking to flatten their tummy.

To do this move:

Lie face up on an exercise mat, and grab a resistance loop band.

Put the band around your lower thighs and knees. Bending your legs, put your feet together, and rest your arms alongside your body.

Lift your hips as high as you can by squeezing your glutes.

Keep the knee of your straightened leg firmly planted on the floor.

Hold for a second before slowly lowering back to the starting position.

4) Band Reverse Lunge

The band reverse lunge - another glute bridge alternative - places direct stress on the glutes. The resistance is greater at the bottom of the movement, so it's important to move slowly through a full range of motion.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand with a resistance band looped under one foot. Keep both feet together, and hold the other end of the band in your hand.

Extend your other foot back to descend into a reverse lunge.

Push your front thigh forward till you're back in the starting position.

Switch legs after you complete all the reps on one side.

5) Sumo Squat to High Knee

The sumo squat to high knee combines two types of exercise—a compound movement that works multiple muscles at once, and a lunge - an agility-focused move—to build strength and speed in the lower body.

To do this move:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, with toes pointed to the sides.

Bend down from the hips, and bend your knees so that your back is parallel to the floor.

Bring your hands forward, and place them on the floor in front of you.

Keep your legs straight by pushing through your heels.

Bend one knee high into the air; on the next rep, do the same with the other knee.

Takeaway

In a nutshell, if you want to shape up your glutes, it's best to do exercises that effectively stimulate the gluteus minimus, medius, and maximum muscles. These are the located in your hips.

Squats and deadlifts are generally better options for building strength in the legs. Rounding out your workouts with various bridges is a smart move as well. That allows you to zero in on specific areas of the glutes for better results.

Choosing the best glute bridge exercise is a fairly simple thing to do. The key is to select the exercises and target the correct muscle groups. If you follow these tips, you'll be on your way to strengthening your glutes in no time.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried any of these workouts? Yes! Nope 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav