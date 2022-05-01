7 Best Compound Exercises for Men to Get Stronger Thighs

While there are tons of different workouts out there, compound exercises use more than one joint and muscle group. They allow you to move more weight, which leads to better results for less time spent in the gym.

When it comes to getting stronger thighs, the simpler the compound exercise, the better.

In addition, compound exercises make it easier to build strength at multiple points in your range of motion.

7 Best Compound Leg Exercises to Get Stronger Thighs

There are dozens of compound leg exercises to choose from, but some are better than others. Here are seven of the best compound leg exercises you can do to get stronger thighs:

1) Goblet Squat

Without a squat rack, the goblet squat is a considerably more accessible and safe workout. Quadriceps, hamstrings, and gluteus maximus are the muscles that get worked in this exercise.

There are numerous squat variations, each with its own set of advantages.

Here's how you do the goblet squat correctly:

Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell slightly below your chin in front of your chest.

Step out and take a wide stance with your arms at your sides.

While bracing your core, pull your shoulders down and back.

Bend your knees and push your hips back.

Lower your thighs till they are parallel to the ground.

Keep your lower back from arching.

And repeat.

2) Leg press

The leg press is, without a doubt, the most basic compound leg exercise. Quadriceps, hamstrings, and gluteus maximus are the muscles that are worked during this exercise.

A leg press machine controls the weight and your movement, so it's a difficult exercise to do incorrectly.

Here's how you do the leg press correctly:

Lie down on the machine with your feet propped up on the footplate.

They should be separated by roughly a shoulder's breadth.

Disconnect the safety catches by extending your knees.

Lower the weight by bending your legs until your hips and knees are flexed to roughly 90 degrees.

Avoid arching your lower back.

Extend your legs and repeat, stopping just short of full lockout.

3) Lunges

Lunges are a unilateral exercise in which one leg is used at a time.

Unilateral exercises are not only beneficial for muscular development, but they are also more functional because they mimic movements such as walking and running.

Lunges can thus help you improve your athletic performance. Quadriceps, hamstrings, and gluteus maximus are the muscles that are worked during this exercise.

Here's how you do the lunge correctly:

Standing with your feet together and arms by your sides is the best way to start.

Bend your legs and take a big stride forward.

Bring your rearmost knee to within an inch of the ground.

Return to the starting position by pushing off your front leg.

Rep the movement on the other side, alternating legs rep for rep.

Lunges can also be performed with dumbbells or a barbell on your shoulders.

4) Romanian Deadlift

There are numerous deadlift variations to explore.

The Romanian deadlift is undoubtedly the easiest and most accessible of all the deadlifts, as it can be performed with either dumbbells or a barbell.

It also teaches you how to hip hinge, which is an important training skill.

Here's how you do the Romanian deadlift correctly:

In front of your thighs, hold a barbell or dumbbells.

Standing with your feet approximately hip-width apart and your knees slightly bent but firm, stand with your feet about hip-width apart.

While bracing your core, pull your shoulders down and back.

Push your butt back and lean forward from your hips without curving your lower back.

Lean down as far as your flexibility will allow.

Drive your hips forward and stand back up, not leaning back at the top.

5) Hip Thrusts

Hip thrusts target your posterior chain, which refers to the muscles that run down the back of your body. This exercise is particularly gentle on the lower back, making it suitable for anyone suffering from lower back pain.

It can be done with or without weights, depending on your preference.

Here's how you do hip thrusts correctly:

Sit on the floor with your legs bent and your upper back against an exercise bench to do this.

Place and hold a barbell over your hips if using weight.

Lift your hips up toward the ceiling and drive your feet into the floor.

A straight line should be formed by your knees, hips, and shoulders.

Rep by lowering your butt to the floor.

6) Barbell DeadLift

This is a full-body exercise that stimulates multiple main muscle groups at the same time.

Deadlifts train a lot of your upper body muscles in addition to your leg muscles. The exercise is a staple in most strength training programs, including powerlifting, bodybuilding, and CrossFit, and it's a wonderful way to lose weight.

Here's how you do the barbell deadlift correctly:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, under the bar.

Bend down, grab the bar with a shoulder-width grip, and straighten up.

Keep your shoulders down and back, pull your hips down a bit below your shoulders, and brace your core by slightly arching your lower back.

7) Bulgarian Split Squat

This is more of an advanced compound exercise. The Bulgarian split squat, also known as the back foot elevated split squat, will improve your balance and hip mobility.

Since it's a unilateral exercise, you'll only use one leg at a time.

Here's how you do the Bulgarian split squat correctly:

Place your back against a knee-high box or bench.

Bend one leg and lay your foot on the back of the bench.

Step forward into a short split stance with your feet hip-width apart.

Lower your back knee to an inch above the floor by bending your legs.

Maintain a relatively vertical front shin.

Repeat the process.

Bottom Line

Compound exercises will always form the foundation of a good workout routine, and they're especially important for building muscle in the thighs.

But no matter what type of compound exercise you choose to include in your home or gym workouts, it is essential that you choose the right one for your specific fitness goals.

