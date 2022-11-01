5 Best Exercises to Lose Calf Fat

Some people naturally have bigger calves than others. No two people are built exactly the same, which is why everyone has different proportions. But you can make your calves look more toned by eating nutritious food and weight training. In other words, if you include resistance exercises in your workout and follow a sensible diet, it will make a difference in the shape of your lower leg.

By building up the muscles in your calves (gastrocnemius and soleus), you will also burn fat and become leaner. Weight training also helps tone your muscles, giving you a more defined physique and helping to prevent age-related muscle loss.

Five Efficient Exercises To Get Rid Of Calf Fat

Here are the five best exercises that can help you reduce your calf fat:

1) Calf Stretching Exercise

If you want to reduce the fat in your calves, try stretching and toning the calf muscles with this workout. You can do this at home without any problems.

How to do it?

Stand up straight with your feet together, and place your hands on the sides of your body.

Lift one knee, bending both legs at the knees so that they form a straight line in front of you.

Place the hands on the thigh for support and balance yourself on one leg; if necessary, lean slightly to one side.

Hold this position for 10 seconds and relax.

Repeat with the other leg.

Do these exercises three times on each leg.

2) Seated Calf Raise

This is a beginner-friendly exercise that intermediate athletes and gym-goers can also perform. The seated calf raise is a heel-raising exercise done while sitting comfortably in a chair. It is of a lesser intensity than its standing variation and requires less balance, stability, and inclusion of the upper body muscles.

How to do it?

To work on your calves, sit on a chair with your feet flat on the floor or on a small box.

Take a dumbbell in one hand and place it above the top of one of your knees.

Push down on the dumbbell as you raise up your toes as high as possible.

Hold for several seconds, then lower your toes back to the floor and slowly lower the weight.

Repeat 15 times for each leg.

3) Standing Barbell Raise

When it comes to working your calves, standing calf raise is one of the best exercises you can do. Not only does it reduce your calf fat, but it also trains your quads, hamstrings and glutes.

How to do it?

You can do a calf raise in two different ways: with a barbell on your back, or with dumbbells in each hand.

Stand on a small step or use weight plates.

Put your heels on the ground and step up onto the step/weight plates by raising up onto your toes so you are on the tips of your toes and your heels are elevated.

Hold for a second or two to maximize the time under tension.

Lower back down to the ground.

4) Foam Roller Stretching

Foam rollers are great for releasing tension in the muscles and fascia, which is usually caused by repetitive movements. Foam rolling helps you increase your flexibility and range of motion, which decreases your risk of getting hurt.

How to do it?

To do calf raises, sit on the floor with both legs stretched out in front of you.

Place your hands on either side of your back for support, then place both calves on a foam roller (ensure that both your knees stay straight when placed on the foam roller).

Slowly lift your buttocks from the floor and push the body down so that the foam roller rolls up towards your knees.

Repeat this for about a minute and then do the same with the other leg.

Repeat this exercise three times for each leg.

5) Sumo Squat Raised Calf

This is a workout that targets the adductor muscles, which are responsible for moving the legs inward. Leg days are important in any well-rounded fitness routine to lose calf fat, but we rely too much on traditional squats, which don't target the adductor muscles as effectively as sumo squats do.

How to do it?

To perform this exercise, stand with your feet wider than hip-width distance apart, hands on your waist or open up straight out to both sides.

Bend your knees and lower yourself into a squatting position.

Lift one heel off the floor at a time and slowly press it back down.

Repeat this exercise 10 times, shake out your legs after you are done, and then repeat the exercise with the other leg.

Takeaway

If you're looking to burn off excess calories, work different muscle groups, or just improve your cardiovascular health, this is a great exercise for you. It can be performed at home with absolutely no equipment, and the exercises will help tone your calves and improve the health of your ankles.

