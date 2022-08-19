5 Best Exercises to Lose Upper Arm Fat

Arm fat, especially upper arm fat, can be a major cause for low confidence. Toned, muscular arms can not only make you feel more confident and strong but also improve your quality of life by enabling you to perform daily activities better.

In strictly technical terms, it's not possible to lose fat from any specific part of your body. However, there are exercises you can do to stretch the arm muscles, strengthen, and build them.

That, combined with a calorie-deficit diet, including healthy fats, proteins, and other macro as well as micronutrients can help you achieve toned arms.

Exercises to Lose Upper Arm Fat

Check out these five exercises to lose upper arm fat:

1) Wall Push-Up

This is a great beginner-level exercise that works out the shoulders, lats, biceps, and triceps. Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand upright about 1-2 feet away from a wall.

Raise your arms, and put your palms on the wall a little farther apart than your shoulders. Your fingertips should point up.

Bend your elbows, and bring your chest and chin close to the wall. Keep your legs still. This is where you'll start.

Take a deep breath; let it out, and push the wall till your elbows are slightly bent, and your chest and chin are away from the wall.

Inhale, and go back to where you started. Do three sets of ten reps.

2) Scissor

This exercise is a lot of fun to do and can help you get rid of arm fat very quickly. It's one of the best ways to lose weight through cardio.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand up straight, and raise your arms in front of you till they're at shoulder height.

Stretch your arms out to the side and back to your front.

Your right hand should be on top of your left hand. It should look like an open pair of scissors.

Ppull them back to the front, and stretch them out again to the side.Cross your left arm over your right.

This is a full rep, and you need to do three sets of ten reps of this exercise every day.

3) Arm Circle

This is another classic arm exercise that's usually part of most workout plans to tone and shape flabby arms. You can start off by doing them without weights before progressing to using weights for a greater burn. If you don't have weights, you can hold two 600 ml water bottles in each hand.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms at shoulder height straight out to your sides.

Move your hands in a forward direction to make 20 small circles. Do 20 small circles in reverse.

The movement of the arms back and forth tones all the arm muscles, including the triceps, biceps, shoulders, and back muscles.

4) Half-Moon Rotation

Arm muscles can be toned well even with exercises that are moderately hard and involve slow, controlled movements. The main shoulder and arm muscles, the biceps and triceps, are used in the half-moon rotation exercise.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and arms straight out to the sides with your fingers together at shoulder height. Start with your palms facing the floor.

Rotate your thumbs slowly towards your back till your palms face the ceiling.

Turn the thumb slowly down and forward. It works best if you do it 30 times in a row.

5) Single Arm Lateral Raise

The single arm lateral raise is a powerful arm-toning exercise that helps you lose arm fat and get rid of the jiggle. This exercise is also good for strengthening the muscles in the middle of the body.

Here's how you do this exercise to lose upper arm fat:

Start in a push-up position with your knees and hands directly under your shoulders.

In your left hand, hold a 600 ml water bottle or anything that weighs about the same.

Lift your torso up till your right hand is completely straight, and your left arm is parallel to the floor.

Hold this position for a few seconds by tightening your abs and keeping your torso still.

Slowly bring your body back to where it started.

Switch the weight to your right arm, and repeat.

Takeaway

Include the aforementioned exercises in your daily routine, and eat a healthy diet to see a visible reduction in your upper arm fat.

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav