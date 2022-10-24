5 Best Exercises for Men to Build V-shaped Body

To build a tapered V-shaped body, it's important to have a small waist and a bigger upper body. For that, do a workout regimen to build a wider back, broader shoulders, and small waistlines.

Packing muscles in the shoulders and back will create an illusion of a bigger upper body, while a toned midriff will create an illusion of a smaller waist, resulting in a 'V'-shaped body.

A V-shaped body can not only enhance physical aesthetics but also help build a powerful physique by boosting upper body strength and improving functional movements.

Exercises for V-shaped Body

We have created a list of the five best and most efficient exercises to help men build a V-shaped body by targeting the back muscles, shoulders, and waist.

1) Abs Wheel Rollout

The abs wheel rollout can help you get a V-shaped body by targeting the fat from the abdomen region, helping you get toned abdominals. It can also help in boosting core strength.

To do this exercise:

Begin by assuming a high kneeling position on the ground while maintaining a good posture and positioning the abs wheel in front of your body.

Clutch the abs wheel roller with both hands, and start rolling it forward above the knees.

Make sure that you keep a good posture throughout the movement, keeping an engaged core and erect back.

2) Barbell Deadlift

It can help you pack muscles in your back and reduce fat. That will enable you to build a bigger upper body, creating an illusion of a V-shape.

To do this exercise:

Begin in a tall standing position with a good posture and a barbell positioned in front of your ankles.

The core should be engaged during the movement, keeping the back rigid and feet apart at shoulder distance.

Squat down towards the ground by hinging at the hips, bending the knees, and grasping the barbell with an overhand grip.

Raise the barbell off the ground, and bring your body into a standing position, with your arms extended and a bar in front of your thighs. Repeat.

3) Seated Cable Row

It's one of the compound exercises that target and build muscles in both the back and arms.

To do this exercise:

Begin the exercise in a seated position on the bench, and clutch the cable attachment with both hands, with the knees slightly bent, arms stretched, and back straight.

Bring the weight and handles towards your abdomen, with the shoulder blades squeezed together.

Bring the handle back to the starting position in a controlled manner, and maintain tension throughout the body. Repeat.

4) Arnold Press

It's one one of the most popular exercises, especially among weightlifters. It can help you build well-rounded shoulders, packing muscles and strength in the shoulders.

To do this exercise:

Begin by grasping dumbbells in both hands, with the elbows bent and weights at shoulder height. It's the top position of the biceps curl, with the palms facing towards the body.

Move your arms laterally, and twist your arms; drive them straight towards the ceiling such that your palms are angled opposite the body. Repeat.

5) Dumbbell Lateral Raise

It can help you sculpt a V-shaped body by packing muscles in the shoulders, building well-rounded shoulders.

To do this exercise:

Begin in a standing position while maintaining a good posture. Grasp the dumbbells in both hands, and position them on the sides, with your palms angled towards the body.

With the upper body completely still, raise your arms to the side with a slight elbow bent till the arms are at shoulder height.

Return the arms to their starting position, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises are effective to help sculpt a V-shaped body. They can help pack muscles and strength in the back and shoulders, creating the illusion of a smaller waist and bigger upper body.

These exercises can help sculpt the abdominals, enabling you to get a tapered V-shaped body.

Other benefits provided by these exercises include greater strength in the upper body, greater core stability, improved back health, enhanced posture, and more. A V-shaped body can not only enhances aesthetics but also help you get a powerful physique.

