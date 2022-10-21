Round-capped shoulders can undoubtedly be considered new washboard abs, and dumbbell exercises will help you achieve them. Washboard abs are great for flaunting your physicality, especially when you have to peel off your shirt, but round-capped shoulders will help you sculpt your arms to fill out your t-shirt effectively.

The dumbbell exercises with a greater range of motion and free movement will help you get those round-capped shoulders. Not only are they great for physical aesthetics, but the strong shoulders will significantly enhance the upper body's functional fitness.

We have created a list of six fantastic dumbbell exercises that will help you get round-capped shoulders when incorporated into your regular workout regime.

Efficient Dumbbell Exercises to Get Round-Capped Shoulders

1. Dumbbell Lateral Raises

Dumbbell lateral raises are among the best dumbbell exercises that will help you get round-capped shoulders by effectively targeting deltoid muscles.

How to do it?

Begin by assuming the tall standing position with a good posture and arms positioned at the sides while grasping the dumbbells.

Keep your gaze ahead, shoulders rolled back, and core engaged. Bring your arms a couple of inches up and to the side to assume the initial position.

Next, raise the dumbbells on both sides simultaneously until they are almost at shoulder height.

Hold before lowering your arms. Repeat.

2. Arnold Dumbbell Press

Arnold's dumbbell press will significantly improve your shoulders' strength and size and enhance your body's pulling movement.

How to do it?

Begin by assuming the seated position with good body posture.

Grasp the dumbbells in both your palms and position them on your shoulders, similar to the top position of the biceps curls with your palms facing your body.

Drive the dumbbell straight toward the ceiling until your arms are completely straightened.

Twist your arms in between this movement so that your arms are facing away from the body at the top position.

Repeat.

3. Dumbbell Rear Fly

This is among the great dumbbell exercises that will effectively target all the major muscle groups of your arms and shoulders, along with building muscle mass.

How to do it?

Begin in a tall standing position with good posture and feet apart at shoulder distance.

Clutch the dumbbells and position them on your side.

Lean your torso forward about forty-five degrees and hinge your hips back.

Raise the weight towards the sides at your shoulder height with slightly bent elbows.

Repeat.

4. Dumbbell Upright Row

This is amongst the compound dumbbell exercises that will also work on your upper back alongside the shoulders.

How to do it?

Begin in an elongated standing position while maintaining a good body posture and clutching dumbbells in both hands with palms facing towards your body.

Raise the dumbbells vertically to your shoulder height with your elbows pointing towards the ceiling.

Repeat.

5. Dumbbell Front Raises

Dumbbell front raises will help you get round-capped shoulders through the isolation of the shoulder flexion. It will also help add greater definition to your shoulders.

How to do it?

Begin in a tall standing position while maintaining a good body posture and grasp the pair of dumbbells on both your wrists with palm towards your body.

Next, raise the dumbbells upwards while keeping your arms straight with elbows slightly bent and palms facing the floor.

Hold for a moment in this position before bringing your arms back to the starting position.

Repeat.

6. Standing Dumbbells Around the World

This exercise will provide a multitude of advantages, including better shoulder mobility, maximum effect, and greater range of motion through constant tension in muscles.

How to do it?

Start off in an upright standing position with your feet placed together and a dumbbell in each hand.

Next, press the weight upwards over the chest with your arms slightly bent.

Open your arms to the side and bring the dumbbells down until they are at your shoulder height with your palm facing upward.

Bring the dumbbells to meet over your head with the weights positioned parallel to the ground throughout.

Lower the weight towards the floor and just over your hips. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The dumbbell exercises listed above tend to be some of the most amazing workouts if you want to build round-capped shoulders. Round-capped shoulders will entirely upgrade your overall physique and functional fitness of the body.

These dumbbell exercises will effectively fire up your shoulders and allow for a greater range of motion. Additionally, these dumbbell exercises will increase the upper body's overall strength and improve the pulling movement.

Poll : 0 votes