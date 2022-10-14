6 Best Dumbbell Exercises for Men to Build Cannonball Shoulders

Dumbbell exercises are quite an effective way to build cannonball shoulders. These exercises are efficient than cable machines or barbells, as there's a reduced risk of injury and increased range of motion.

That means, with dumbbell exercises, you can work your shoulder muscles from different and unique angles.

Dumbbell Exercises for Shoulders

We have curated a list of the six best and most effective dumbbell exercises to help men build cannonball shoulders:

1) Dumbbell Reverse Flye

Dumbbell reverse flyes are one of the most efficient dumbbell exercises to build strength in both the shoulders and upper back.

How should you do it?

Start off by grasping dumbbells in both hands in an elongated standing position.

Lean forward from above your hips at an angle of 45 degrees, and slightly bend your knees.

Keep your shoulder blades retracted and the weights together below you.

Slightly bend your arms, and lift the weight out to your sides so that the arms are angled in a parallel position to the ground.

Bring the dumbbells back to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Arnold Press

The Arnold press is a good dumbbell exercises to pack muscle mass and strength in the shoulders.

How should you do it?

Start off in a seated position on the bench, with your back straight and chest lifted.

Curl up dumbbells in both hands, and bring them in front of your body at about shoulder height such that the palms are facing you.

Drive the weights over your head till your hands are completely extended.

Twist your hands such that in the upward movement, your palms are opposite the body.

Reverse the movement to bring the weights back to their starting position.

Repeat.

3) Seated Dumbbell Press

This exercise can help you build cannonball shoulders by increasing the leverage of the press with restricted use of upper pectorals for movement.

How should you do it?

Start off by assuming the seated position on the bench, with your feet flat on the floor, core engaged, and back straight.

Clutch the dumbbells in both hands with an overhand grip, and position them at your shoulder height.

Drive both dumbbells towards the ceiling above your head till your arms are completely straightened.

Return the weight back to the starting position. Repeat.

4) Dumbbell Lateral Raise

It can build strength and stability in the shoulders along with the upper body. This exercise can also help in enhancing athleticism along with reducing chances of injury.

How should you do it?

Start off by standing in the tall standing position, with both feet together and core braced.

Clutch the dumbbells in both arms, and position them together in front of your stomach with your palms towards one another.

Starting with your elbows, lift the weight to your sides without using momentum till you reach shoulder height.

Slowly bring the weight to their starting position, and repeat.

5) Dumbbell Shrug

It's an underrated dumbbell exercises that can help you packi muscles and strength in your shoulders. It can also help in correcting muscle imbalance.

How should you do it?

Start off by assuming the standing position with good posture. That means your legs should be slightly apart, back straight, and shoulders rolled back.

Clutch the dumbbells in both hands, and position them on the sides of the body with your palm turned inwards.

Lift your shoulders as high as you can with good posture before bringing them back down.

Repeat.

6) Dumbbell Upright Row

This is another effective dumbbell exercises that targets the triceps, deltoids, and traps. It can help build upper body strength along with preparing the body for other compound movements.

How should you do it?

Start off in the tall standing position while clutching the dumbbell in both hands and positioning them in front of your thighs so that the arms are completely extended.

Raise both weights vertically till you reach the collarbone, with your elbows pointed towards the ceiling.

Reverse the movement, and bring the weights back to their starting position.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

You should include the aforementioned exercises into your workout routine to build cannonball shoulders.

These exercises can not only help in reducing injury associated with heavy weights but can also help in increasing the range of motion. Building cannonball shoulders is about how you train and target the shoulder muscles.

Other benefits of dumbbell exercises include packing strength in the upper body, enhanced shoulder health, improved grip strength, better pulling movement, and more.

