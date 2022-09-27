5 Best Exercises for Men to Burn Belly Fat After 50

Belly fat is sometimes referred to as abdominal obesity or central adiposity. Losing abdominal fat can be challenging and tenacious.

It's impossible to target specific areas for fat loss, and belly fat frequently affects men. As a result, males typically store excess fat in their belly region.

However, abdominal fat is not exclusive to men, as women can also succumb to it. The best part is that stomach fat removal need not be a problem. You're in luck if you've been looking for exercises to help lose belly fat.

Best Belly Fat Exercises for Men After 50

Exercise is a terrific way to maintain good health and physical fitness in the 50s. The belly, however, is one part of the body where weight loss is difficult.

In fact, some people have a tendency to store more fat in this area than others. The abdomen is frequently where we acquire weight first and lose it last, which is why stomach fat is called 'stiff belly fat'. On that note, here's a list of the top five exercises to burn belly fat:

1) Burpee

You should exercise as many muscles as you can if you want to lose stubborn abdominal fat. That's what the burpee achieves.

The vigorous activity, which involves jumping from one push-up position to another and returning to the push-up position works every muscle in the body.

Instructions:

Place your feet shoulder-width apart as you stand.

Your palms should be roughly shoulder-width apart on the floor when you squat down.

Kick your legs back into a push-up stance; execute a push-up, swiftly reverse the motion, and leap once you are standing.

2) Mountain Climber

Consider the climber as a moving plank. When you draw one leg into your chest, you do a small crunch. What makes this exercise so challenging is that every time you lift a foot off the floor, the core needs to work extra hard to keep the body steady and straight.

Instructions:

Set up in a push-up position, with your hands beneath your shoulders and a straight line running from your head to your heels.

Driving your right knee in towards your chest, raise your right foot off the ground.

Return to the starting position, tapping the floor with your right foot. For each repeat, switch the legs.

3) Kettlebell Swing

One of the most effective exercises known for burning belly fat is the kettlebell swing. You will need to contract large, fat-burning muscular groups like your glutes, hips, and quadriceps to move a heavy ball of iron.

Instructions:

Holding a kettlebell in front of you at arm's length with both hands, squat at the hips.

The kettlebell should be hiked between your legs while you slightly recline.

Tightening the glutes, firmly protrude your hips forward, and swing the weight up to shoulder level.

Repeat the motion between your legs in the other direction.

4) Thruster

The glutes, quads, cores, shoulders, and arms all get a workout with this multi-joint exercise that combines a squat with a squat, shoulder push and cardio component. It works practically all the major muscle groups and is a great exercise for burning belly fat.

Instructions:

Holding two kettlebells with their handles will allow you to place the weight on the back of your shoulder.

Squat down while keeping your legs parallel to your shoulders, and slightly bend your knees.

To lift the kettlebells above your head, push through your legs, and lengthen them while extending your arms. Repeat while squatting.

5) Skater

The benefits of this exercise go far beyond just burning belly fat. It can also promote fat loss, increase agility, improve strength, raise power, and significantly improve fitness.

Instructions:

Stand with your legs at shoulder width. Jump to one side of the mat, bending one leg at a small angle behind the supporting leg.

Return to your feet, and leap to the other side of the mat.

Land on the back of the other leg after shifting your weight. Repeat.

Takeaway

Spot reduction is not a practical strategy for reducing fat, especially in the belly region. However, there are several excellent core-focused exercises that can burn fat throughout the body and give you a stronger, more defined core.

It's unquestionably true that a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and other vitamins is crucial to maintaining general health and achieving your fitness goals.

