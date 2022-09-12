5 Best Exercises Tom Brady Relies on to Stay in Shape

Tom Brady’s diet and workout plans have helped him stay in peak physical condition for most of his football career.

The NFL superstar, who’s now 45, is still proving himself to be a perennial champion. The New England Patriots quarterback relies on specific workouts during the football season to stay in shape.

The purpose of this workout is to improve on his functional strength and conditioning foundation built during the off-season and to accelerate his recovery process.

The TB12 resistance bands are used in the workout to help increase strength and flexibility. They stimulate a functional strength and conditioning response but with less inflammation than lifting weights and less chance of overloading muscles.

Tom Brady's Five Best Exercises

Tom Brady begins by performing an active warm-up, which stimulates his nervous system and gets his blood flowing.

The best exercise routine for Brady is a mix of high-intensity workouts with low-intensity recovery days. To add size and power, you need to include big compound movements and isolation exercises.

Here's a look at Brady's five best exercises:

1) Standing Row

This exercise gets the heart pumping to give a good workout. It focuses on explosiveness in the upper body and stability in the lower body - helping maintain a tight core, tight glutes, and strong elbows.

2) Banded Core Rotation

Tom Brady emphasizes the importance of full body agility and strength while also focusing on balance.

The key with this exercise is to keep the hips back, maintain a good athletic stance and get the core engaged. Hold the handle of the resistance band with both hands, and spread your arms out in front of you. As you rotate your torso, pull the band across your chest.

3) Deadlift

Deadlifts are one of the five exercises Brady relies on to get into top physical condition.

It's a great way to do the deadlift without weight and risk of injury. Place both feet over a band. Hold both sides of it with your hands, and make sure it's taut by manipulating the slack out of it.

To do this exercise:

Assume a squat position with your back as flat as possible.

Pull up on the bands, and push your hips forward.

You can make this exercise easier by pulling on the band with one hand or harder by pulling on both hands.

4) Banded Shoulder Press

This exercise is a great one for strengthening the chest and shoulders. If resistance band training is new to you, you can start off with a lighter band that has fewer pounds of resistance.

5) Deceleration Lunge

Whether we’re climbing the stairs or stepping off a porch, a lunge is a fairly common everyday movement.

The exercise of lunging backward with resistance bands at hip height is challenging for the lower body and core and is one of Brady’s favorite exercises.

Takeaway

Overall, it's safe to say that every day Tom Brady aims to improve his strength, balance, agility, and quickness so that he can maintain a strong physical presence on the field.

To ensure that he has the energy to do his daily workout routine, Tom Brady avoids junk food and sticks with a diet rich in lean protein, fresh fruits, and vegetables. Recipe for success? A healthy diet coupled with a consistent workout routine is the foundation for elite performance.

