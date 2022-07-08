7 Best Landmine Exercises for Men to Build Functional Strength

Landmines are often overlooked by lifters and trainers. The device can help train the entire body, whether it be unilateral or compound movements.

The bar can be moved freely in any direction while engaging additional muscle fibres due to the use of a pivot sleeve. By using these exercises, you can increase strength and size by recruiting more muscle fibres (and making bigger gains overall).

Best Landmine Exercises for Men

Considering their usefulness in your daily workout routine, it's a good idea to use this tool to train different muscles in your body. On that note, let's take a look at seven best landmine exercises for men.

1) Shoulder Press

Shoulder Press is one of the most well-liked shoulder exercises. It's frequently a variation employed by weightlifters whose shoulders become sore from conventional barbell and dumbbell pressing.

To do this exercise:

Take up a leaning position in front of the landmine. Make sure to lunge 5-10 degrees forward.

Take hold of the collar's tip, and pack the elbow tightly against the torso.

Maintaining your starting position, press the barbell up till your bicep touche the ear.

2) Lateral Raise

Lateral raise is a movement that targets more than the lateral deltoid muscles. This variation targets the front, posterior and lateral delts at different ranges of motion, making it a fabulous alternative for people with limited equipment. However, make sure to keep your weight low for this exercise.

To do this exercise:

Hold the edge with an overhand grip as you stand. The hand should be in line with the pocket across the torso, as if touching the pocket on the other side.

Keep your elbow bent, and bring the barbell up till it's almost in line with your chin without generating any momentum or rotational torque.

Make sure to maintain your body's posture while you're doing this.

Lower down, and maintain control over the movement till it's back in its starting position.

3) Meadows Row

John Meadows, a legendary strength coach in the bodybuilding industry, popularised the Landmine Meadows row. This rowing variation is great, as it allows lifters to use their upper back and lats to move the barbell while also leaving room to load up weight.

To do this exercise:

Stand with your feet roughly at a 90-degree angle from each other. Hold the barbell using an overhand grip, and make sure it's parallel to your front foot.

Get into the position for a conventional dumbbell row by hinging forward from the hips.

Consider raising the elbow so that it's nearly perpendicular to the shoulder while you row.

To allow the lat to stretch, control the barbell while bringing it down, and allow the arm to return to its starting position.

4) Single Arm Landmine Chest Press

The single arm press is an excellent floor press substitute if you only have a landmine. It offers the benefuts of a floor press and also allows to load up more weight than a standard dumbbell floor press.

To perform the Chest Press:

With the barbell aligned with the lower pec region, lie down on the ground parallel to the landmine (that can vary slightly).

To determine whether you are lying too close to a landmine, extend your arm, and bring your elbow to the ground.

Press back to the starting position once the elbow makes contact with the ground.

5) Landmine Fly

This is a good fly variation in case you don't have access to a machine. It targets the pec and anterior deltoid at once. Landmines have a defined course of movement, making this variation useful for people who prefer a more constrained range of motion.

To perform this move:

Position yourself parallel to the barbell, and extend your arm out to the side with a slight bend in your elbow.

Raise the bar till it's parallel to the ground. Keep your elbows locked throughout.

Contract your pecs at the top, and bring the bar down slowly to the starting position.

6) Pinch Press

To practice plate pinch presses, try the pinch press. With this chest variant, the pecs are targeted and can be isolated very well by making the hands press the sides of the barbell collar.

To do this move:

Place your palms on either side of the collar while you stand or kneel in front of the equipment, and tightly squeeze them together.

Press the barbell upward while concentrating on tightening your pecs to produce the movement.

After lockout, carefully lower the barbell while keeping the collars squeezed to keep the pecs active.

7) Front Squat

In addition to engaing the quadriceps, the delts are also struck by front-loaded squats because of their anterior placement. For more natural grip positioning, use the landmine.

To perform the front squat:

Maintain the bar at chest height.

Keep a tall spine

Tuck your elbows into your sides, and sit through your heels as you squat.

Bottom Line

The key to seeing better results with any workout is consistency. If you want bigger and stronger muscles, you have to work for them.

It also means giving each exercise some time to let muscle gains set in before moving on to the next. That means adding variety when you can. Never stop having fun and challenging yourself.

