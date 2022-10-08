5 Best Exercises for Women to Build Upper Body Strength

For women, upper body strength training is a crucial part of any exercise programme.

Focus on practicing upper body exercises if you want to tone your shoulders, arms, back, and chest. That will help you perform daily activities more comfortably while strengthening your upper body.

Women have roughly half the lower body strength as men do in the upper body. Additionally, incorporating strength training for the upper body into a daily fitness regimen can promote better body image.

Best Upper Body Strength Exercises for Women

Hormones, including estrogen, testosterone (yes, ladies, you have testosterone too), and the stress hormone cortisol, benefit from upper body strength exercise as well. It's essential to strengthen the body, avoid injury, improve self-confidence, and foster an overall sense of well-being.

Here are five best upper body strength exercises for women:

1) Incline Push-up

The biceps, triceps, shoulders, lats, chest, abs, and obliques get worked out during this upper body strength workout.

Instructions:

Put your hand just past shoulder-width apart on the edge of a bench or table.

With your toes on the ground, raise your torso to arm's length.

Slowly crouch down till your chest is almost touching the table or bench.

Slowly return your upper body to the starting position while contracting your chest. At this point, pause a bit.

2) Tricep Extension

This exercise primarily works the triceps, but it also strengthens the biceps and upper back.

Instructions:

Lift the dumbbell directly above your head. Make sure the shoulders are relaxed; the core is engaged, and the head stays aligned over the chest.

Exhale. Slowly inhale, and drop the weight, placing it behind your head by bending your elbows.

Extend both arms fully. Make sure the back does not arch, and the chest stays in line with the hips.

Once your elbow is bent 90 degrees or more, exhale, and turn the exercise around, raising the weight back to the starting position.

When the weight is at its lightest, it shouldn't touch the back of the skull.

3) Overhead Press

Barbell workouts are beneficial, as they promote symmetry in movement between the right and left sides. This upper body strength exercise strengthens core muscles while also enhancing shoulder function.

Instructions:

Holding a barbell in both hands at chest height with the palms facing out, stand upright with your feet hip-width apart.

Utilize your shoulders and upper-back muscles to lift the bar overhead without arching your back.

Without locking your elbows, pause for two seconds. Lower the bar to your chest with control once more, and do it again.

4) Bent Over Lateral Raise

This upper body strength exercise concentrates on the chest and strengthens the pecs. Additionally, it strengthens the muscles in the upper back and triceps.

Instructions:

Without arching your back, hinge from the hips till the body is virtually parallel to the floor.

With a neutral grip, let the arms hang straight down from the shoulders.

Breathe deeply, and raise the weights to the ceiling, utilising your rear deltoids.

Dumbbells should be lowered back to the starting position slowly.

5) Lat Pulldown

For upper body muscle balance and function, look to perform three times as many pulling exercises (like lat pulldowns) as pushing activities (like push-ups). Latissimus dorsi, also known as lats, is a group of muscles that surrounds the sides and middle back.

Instructions:

Use a door connection between the door and door frame, or wrap a resistance band around a sturdy object.

Position yourself on the floor with your back to the band, arms straight, and the band somewhat taut. The ideal angle for the arms to the floor should be roughly 45 degrees.

Pull the handles towards the upper chest while using your upper back muscles and bent elbows.

Hold the handles against your upper chest, and pause for two seconds. With a slower pace than during the pull phase, return to the starting position.

Takeaway

The best frequency for upper body workouts is every two to three days. You should allow yourself time to recover following a workout, just like any muscle group.

Increasing upper body strength requires more than just concentrating on the front muscles, such as the chest and biceps. Developing the posterior chain can support the anterior muscles, which are responsible for pushing, pulling, and lifting.

Additionally, by strengthening the front and back muscles in the upper body, you can prevent back pain, and enhance your posture.

