5 Best Exercises for Women to Get Flat Tummy

Getting a flat tummy and slim waist is a fitness goal that requires proper dedication and discipline, as doing a few half-hearted crunches is not going to help you. A slim waist and flat tummy tend to have a certain aesthetic goal in terms of both look and strength.

Several exercises provide endless benefits to the core region, such as burning calories, building muscle, torching fat, defining abdominals, and building strength. However, it's also important to include a variety of exercises that efficiently target all the muscles in the core region.

Most people often solely focus on the abdominal muscles. However, the core region includes different muscles, such as obliques, glutes, and pelvic floor.

Incorporation of a variety of core exercises in the workout routine can not only help you get a flat tummy but also strengthen the muscles, increase flexibility, enhance stability, improve mobility, and boost overall fitness.

Best Exercises for Flat Tummy and Slim Waist

We have curated a list of the five best exercises women can do to get a flat tummy:

1) Bicycle Crunch

Bicycle crunches are one of the most versatile and effective core exercises that also target the muscles that are often neglected – the deep abdominals. This exercise activates several muscles in the core region along with toning the legs, as it involves bicycle pedal motion.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with your back flat and hands gently holding your head.

Roll your shoulder blades backward, and engage your core before lifting your knees to about a ninety-degree angle.

Start with the pedaling motion of the bicycle by raising one knee towards the chest and straightening the other one in the front.

Simultaneously rotate your upper body, and bring your opposite elbow to meet the upward knee.

Immediately alternate the position of your knees and elbows. Repeat.

2) Toe Reach

Toe reaches are one of the most efficient exercises that can help you get a flat tummy. They also work on the obliques and rectus abdominus muscles.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with your back erect, arms by the side, and legs extended in front of you.

Raise your legs together off the ground, and lift them at the hip level as your toes are pointed towards the ceiling.

Stretch both hands over your chest so that they are angled parallel to the legs.

Raise your shoulders off the ground to try and reach your toes with your fingers.

3) Medicine Ball Slam

Medicine ball slams are also a decent exercise to get a flat tummy, as they help in torching fat and strengthening the body.

How to do it?

Start off with your feet shoulder-distance apart while holding the medicine ball over your head in both hands and knees slightly bent.

With an engaged core and bending slightly forward from the waist, slam the ball towards the ground.

Raise it to the starting position again, and repeat.

4) Bird Dog

The bird dog can help tone the core and lower back region, which can help you get a flat tummy.

How to do it?

Assume the tabletop position on the ground.

With an engaged core, extend one hand forward while extending the opposite leg backward. Repeat.

Alternate sides, and repeat.

5) Plank

Plank is one of the most basic and popular core exercises women can do for a flat tummy. This exercise can also help in building core strength, which will enable you to do other advanced exercises involving compound movements.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground on your stomach, with your legs extended. Position your palms just beneath your shoulders, and engage your glutes and core.

Lift your body off the ground, with your palms and balls of your feet on the floor. Make sure not to arch your back. Keep the back erect throughout the movement.

Hold the plank for about a minute before releasing it. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises can help women get a flat tummy and slim waist. Spot reduction, which means targeting a particular part of the body to reduce fat, is not a feasible option. However, the aforementioned exercises can help in maximizing the toning of the core region.

These workouts can help you target all the muscles in the core region and train them. They also provide other benefits, such as strengthened muscles, better flexibility, improved mobility, and increased range of motion.

To get a flat tummy quickly, you can pair the aforementioned exercises with a healthy diet and a few weightlifting exercises.

