5 Best Exercises for Women to Get Hourglass Figure

The hourglass figure has been one of the most popular body types women often strive to achieve. The figure is one where the hips and bust are of nearly the same size along with defined and trimmer waistlines.

To achieve the hourglass figure, it's important to target the three crucial areas of the body: chest and shoulders for the top part, core region for waistline, and hip and glutes for the bottom part.

Best Exercises to Get Hourglass Figure for Women

We have created a list of the five best and most effective exercises women can incorporate in their workout regimen to get an hourglass figure:

1) Supine Toe Touch

Supine toe touch is one of the most fabulous that women can include in their workout routine. This exercise can help you get an hourglass figure by toning and strengthening the core muscles along with getting rid of stubborn belly fat.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with an upright back before raising your legs together and bringing them to their hip height with your heels pointed towards the ceiling.

Raise your head and upper back off the ground, and bring towards your legs with both your arms reaching to touch your toes.

Bring your arms and chest back to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Side Plank

This is one of the basic core exercises women can include in their workout routine to attain an hourglass figure. Side planks can help in toning the obliques and trimming the waistline along with building greater body balance.

How to do it?

Position yourself on the ground, with your legs stacked over each other

Bend your arm on the floor to an angle of 90 degrees, with your forearm pressing onto the ground while the other one remains hanging by your side.

Raise your knees and hips off the ground while creating a straight line in the air.

Hold the position for as long you can. Swap sides, and repeat.

3) Alternating Dumbbell Press

This exercise works the muscles of the back and shoulders, which helps in shaping the top part of a hourglass body.

How to do it?

Start off by lying down in an elongated position on the bench, with your back erect and feet pressed onto the ground.

Clutch the dumbbells in both hands, and position them at your shoulder level with your elbows bent and pointed on their respective sides.

Press one dumbbell towards the ceiling before bringing it back to the starting position while simultaneously driving the other weight towards the ceiling.

Repeat.

4) Banded In and Out Squat

This exercise can help in working on the lower portion of a hourglass body by targeting the hips and glutes.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position with a resistance band wrap around both your ankles and back in an upright position.

Jump both your legs outwards with your arms propelled to the front at shoulder height before bringing your body into a squat position by hinging down at hips and bending your knees.

Jump both legs together inwards, and assume the standing position with your hands on the side. Repeat.

5) Hip Thrust

Hip thrusts are one of the most versatile and popular exercises women can include in their workout routine for an hourglass figure. This exercise helps you tone and tighten your glutes along with increasing your strength

How to do it?

Position yourself in a leaning position against a bench, with the soles of your feet on the floor.

Position a barbell in front of your hips and across your body while clutching the weight with both your palms on the respective side.

Make sure to keep your back erect throughout the movement.

While pressing onto your feet and engaging glutes, thrust your hips along with the weight towards the ceiling till your thighs are positioned at a parallel angle to the ground.

Reverse the movement to bring your body to the starting position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises can help women get an hourglass figure by targeting all the required areas, including glutes, hips, chest, shoulders, and core. These exercises can also help in torching fat from the body along with toning the muscles.

Besides your workout routine, your genetics and diet also play a crucial role in body type.

