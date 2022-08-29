6 Best Oblique Exercises for Women to Build Strong Core

Obliques, which run along the sides of your core, are frequently overlooked during workouts. To build a strong core, it is critical to effectively train the obliques. The external and internal obliques in the core region, as well as movements that involve flexing and rotating your body, are responsible for building well-rounded stability in the body.

The ability of the body to rotate aids in functional everyday movements and increases the ability to lift heavier weights. This is why including oblique exercises in workout routines is essential for developing a well-rounded, strong core.

Here are the six best and most effective exercises that women can do to build a strong core.

Unilateral Dumbbell March and 5 other Oblique Exercises to Build Strong Core

1) Half Turkish Get Up

Turkish get-ups are one of the underrated oblique exercises that women can include in their workout routine to build a strong core and achieve full-body coordination.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with a flat back.

Keep your left arm and leg straight on the floor angled at forty-five degrees from the body while keeping your right leg bent with the foot pressing on the floor.

Extend your right arm towards the ceiling while clutching a kettlebell.

With your gaze on the weight, sit up on your left forearm while pressing onto your arm. Then raise your hips off the ground with your left leg straight.

Slowly bring your body to the center position.

Repeat. Swap sides and repeat.

2) Stability Ball Stir The Pot

This oblique exercise will significantly build a strong core and spinal stability in the body. It will also help you tone your abdominal muscles and alleviate back pain.

How to do it?

Position the stability ball on the ground in front of you and assume the forearm plank position with your legs extended directly behind you.

With tightened abs, start moving your forearms with the stablity ball into a circular motion without moving the rest of the body.

Repeat.

3) Cross Body Mountain Climbers

Cross-body mountain climbers will help to burn decent calories and build a strong core in the body.

How to do it?

Assume a high plank position on the ground with shoulders just above the palms and legs extended straight.

Drive your right knee towards the left side of your chest before immediately bringing it back to the initial position.

Next, drive your left knee towards the right side of the chest before bringing it back to the starting position.

Swap sides and repeat.

You can increase the speed of movement as you get the hang of the exercise.

4) Unilateral Dumbbell March

The unilateral dumbbell march will strengthen your body and correct asymmetrical muscles by strengthening your independent limbs and correcting imbalances.

How to do it?

Start off by standing in an elongated position with your feet apart at shoulder distance.

Grab the dumbbell in one hand while extending the other one at forty-five degrees away from the body.

Now raise one leg upwards until your knee is at a height similar to the hips.

With control, lower the leg onto the ground before repeating with the other leg.

Repeat.

5) Bird Dog

Bird dog is a simple yet effective exercise for developing a strong core and overall body stability. It also aids in the development of better body coordination.

How to do it?

Assume the tabletop position on the ground with shoulders stacked over palms and hips stacked over knees.

With your core engaged and your body still, extend your right leg straight behind your body while simultaneously extending your opposite hand forward.

Bring the same knee and leg under the torso so that they can touch.

Repeat. Swap sides and repeat.

6) Forearm Plank Roll

This is one of the most advanced plank variations to build strong core and torch fat from the midsection.

How to do it?

Start off with a side plank position on your forearm.

In this case, start with the left forearm on the ground while the right hand is extended straight and pointed towards the ceiling.

Rotate your body forward and bring your right forearm to the floor while the other arm is extended straight towards the ceiling.

Swap sides and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned oblique exercises will help you build a strong core by effectively targeting the muscles of the core region that are often neglected. This will lead to the overall development of stability and balance in the body.

These oblique exercises will help you to perform functional movements such as bending and twisting easily along with allowing you to carry heavier loads in the gym. Additionally, oblique exercise will aid in the reduction of side fat in the body, allowing you to achieve a trim waistline.

