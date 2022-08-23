5 Best Exercises for Men to Reduce Side Fat

Side fat is the extra belly fat that hangs down from your sides. It is also known as a "muffin top" or "love handles." You can eliminate side fat by engaging in a number of exercises. These exercises are simple and straightforward, and they help to reduce side fat quickly.

All you need is a mat and 20 to 30 minutes of your time every other day. In just a few weeks, you will be able to trim down your waist and reduce side fat.

Are you ready to tone up and shed the extra pounds from your sides? Below, we'll show you some of the best exercises for burning side fat.

Oblique Crunch and 4 Other Exercises to Target Side Fat

1) Russian Twists

One of the best advantages of Russian twists is that they help to reduce side fat. The Russian twist works all of the muscles in your core, making it an excellent ab workout as well.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie down on the ground and lean back with your torso angled at a 45-degree angle.

Keep your knees bent and raise your feet off the ground a few inches.

Slowly rotate your torso from side to side while holding a medicine ball or weight plate.

2) Starfish

Starfish planks are commonly done to build and strengthen core muscles such as the obliques and abs. They are, however, an excellent exercise for reducing side fat as well.

Here’s how to do it:

Assume the side plank position and take control of your equilibrium.

Once you have found your balance, put one foot on top of the other and extend your arm overhead.

Lift and straighten the top leg at this point.

Return to the starting position after attempting to touch your toe with your hand at the same time.

Perform 15 reps on one side, then on the other.

3) Oblique crunch

Oblique Crunch helps you to get rid of all the side fat by focusing on the oblique muscles. It takes aim at both the upper and lower belly fat.

Here’s how to do it:

In a lying position, raise your legs with bent knees until your calf muscles are horizontal.

Straighten your right arm out to the side and place your left hand behind your head.

Now lift the left side of your chest and try to touch your left elbow to your left knee while pressing your right forearm firmly into the ground.

As you lift your left torso, turn your left knee in the direction of your left elbow.

Perform 10 reps on one side, then the opposite.

4) Triangle pose with dumbbells

As a stretching exercise, the Triangle position will be extremely beneficial to your sides and hamstrings. However, incorporating weight into the exercise improves your ability to tone your obliques and reduce side fat significantly.

Here’s how to do it:

Place your feet apart as you stand. Both your right and left feet should be pointed forward.

Your right hand should be holding a dumbbell. Straighten your arm high and slightly to the side while holding a heavy dumbbell.

Now stoop to your left and attempt using your left hand to touch the floor there.

With your back straight, descend as far as you can without jeopardizing the position.

15 repetitions on each side.

5) Dumbbell side bend

Dumbbell side bends are simply a more difficult version of your standard side bend stretching routine. It is a powerful technique that can help you lose side fat.

Here’s how to do it:

Put a dumbbell in each hand and place your feet hip-width apart.

As low as you can, stoop from your waist to your left side, sweeping your arms overhead as you bend.

Repeat on the opposite side after straightening up.

Do 20 repetitions while continuing to alternate.

Wrapping Up

The fat that has accumulated on the sides of your waist, sometimes known as your "love handles" or "muffin tops," can be a little challenging to remove. However, adopting healthy eating habits and engaging in the previously stated workouts can help you a great deal.

These workouts are easy to do, simple to follow, and don't require any extra equipment. Along with strengthening and toning your side oblique muscles, they aid in losing stubborn fat.

