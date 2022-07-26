7 Best Exercises to Get Ripped Muscles Like Serge Nubret Aka ‘Black Panther’

Serge Nubret was a world champion bodybuilder in the 1960s and 1970s. He rose to fame for his unique bodybuilding motto that focused not just on muscle mass but on muscle symmetry, balance, proportion and overall shape. He was well known for his extremely well-built and beautiful body, with his muscles standing out in their symmetry.

Nubret was called the 'Black Panther', as he looked big, strong and graceful. During competitions, he stood at all of six feet and weighed a robust 200 pounds. His ripped muscles became his best asset; Nubret seemed to be a masterpiece carved by none other than Michelangelo himself.

On that note, let's discuss how you can train to get a beautifully ripped and muscular body like Serge Nubret's:

Exercises to Get Ripped Muscles Like Serge Nubret

Nubret followed a specialised 'pump training' routine to build his muscles. In this type of workout, one uses light weights but performs many reps till the muscles reach the 'pump' state.

The pump occurs when the muscles are filled with blood as a result of repeated raising and lowering of weights. The sensation makes you feel as if your muscles are about to burst through the skin. The muscle pump is extremely rewarding and addictive.

Check out the seven exercises Serge Nubret included in his routine to build his body.

1) Barbell Squat

A basic bodybuilding move used by all almost every bodybuilder, the barbell squat is an excellent exercise to develop your quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings and core strength, as well as your overall strength.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Load the barbell onto your traps and shoulders securely.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes turned out slightly, core braced and chest lifted.

Start a basic squat with your hips back and knees bent, making sure they don't collapse in. Pause when your thighs are approximately parallel to the ground.

Utilise your full foot to return to the starting position.

Perform eight sets of 12 reps each.

2) Bench Press

The bench press is a compound exercise that targets the upper body muscles. It can be used to improve the pectoral, arm and shoulder muscles, among others.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lay down on your back on a bench. Your hands should be somewhat wider than shoulder width when grabbing a barbell. The bar must be positioned directly over the shoulders.

Press your feet firmly into the ground, and maintain your hips on the bench for the duration of the exercise.

Maintain an engaged core and a neutral spine position during the entire movement. Avoid an arched back posture.

Slowly remove the bar or dumbbells from the rack. Lower the bar to the chest, approximately at the level of the nip, allowing the elbows to bend 45 degrees away from the body.

When your elbows are barely below the bench, stop lowering. As you press your feet into the ground, and push the bar back up, you'll return to the starting position.

Perform eight sets of 12 reps each.

3) Barbell Bent-Over Row

The barbell row specifically targets multiple back muscles and also strengthens the triceps, hamstrings and glutes.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand with your palms facing up while gripping a barbell.

Lean forward by bending at the waist and bending the knees slightly.

Keeping your back straight and elbows close to your torso, squeeze your back muscles as you row the barbell towards your chest.

Lower to the starting position gradually to complete one rep.

Perform six sets of 12 reps each.

4) Standing Leg Curl

The hamstrings and calf muscles are targeted during leg curls. When lowering your feet again, your gluteus muscles, quadriceps and tibialis anterior are also stimulated.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start by standing slightly to one side of the machine while facing it.

Place one leg behind the low roller while bracing the corresponding knee against the high roller.

For balance, lean slightly forward, and place your hands on the machine.

Your non-working leg should be slightly bent; torso should be as upright as possible, and your abdominals should be drawn securely in.

Pull your heel up towards your buttocks as far as possible while keeping the roller on the back of your ankle.

Pause before returning to the initial position. Complete the set, then switch legs and continue.

Perform eight sets of 15 reps each.

5) Barbell Upright Row

The upright row targets the anterior and middle deltoids (shoulder muscles). This exercise also strengthens the trapezius and rhomboids (middle and upper back muscles), as well as the biceps.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Align your feet about shoulder-width apart while standing.

Take hold of the barbell, and suspend it in front of you at arm's length. Your palms should face your torso, and your hands should be parallel to your thighs.

Inhale, and contract the abdominals. Maintain a straight back, upright chest and a forward-focused gaze.

As you exhale, lift the barbell straight up (toward the chin). Keep the bar close to your torso and lead with your elbows.

Your arms should reach no higher than shoulder-level parallel; little less is acceptable.

At the top of the lift, pause.

As you inhale, you lower the barbell, and return it to the starting position.

6) Standing Calf Raise

Standing calf raises work out your calves and other leg muscles. Here's how you do this exercise:

Maintain an upright stance while supporting a barbell on your back.

Raise your heels off the floor while contracting your calves, toes pointing front.

Return slowly to the starting position.

Complete eight sets of 12 reps each.

7) Sit-ups

Serge Nubret used to work out his abs for an hour straight every day. His ab workout routine was sit-ups followed by leg raises, and he used to do a lot of sit-ups, sometimes 2000 in a day.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Recline on your back.

To stabilise your lower body, bend your knees, and plant your feet firmly on the ground.

Cross your hands over your opposite shoulders or behind your ears without tugging on your neck.

Completely curl your upper body toward your knees. Exhale when lifting.

Returning to your starting position, descend gradually. Inhale as you descend.

Takeaway

The aforementioned exercises have been chosen from Nubret's routine. However, you must consult your trainer or fitness expert before embarking on Nubret's workout regimen.

