6 Best Upper Ab Workouts To Get A Ripped Top Abdominal

Crunches are very effective in toning the upper abdomen

The rectus abdominis is a large muscle that covers the entire abdomen region. As the abdomen is made up of a single muscle, it is not practically possible to isometrically tone either the upper or lower abdomen muscles. However, one could perform quite a few exercises that tone the entire core with an increased focus on the upper abdomen region.

Nevertheless, keep in mind to perform appropriate warm-up exercises before the actual workout to flex your muscles and improve blood circulation to the target muscle group. Additionally, focus on having a balanced diet that is low on fat and has tonnes of lean protein, which is essential for building muscle.

Let us shed some light on the six best ab workouts that you could add to your workout routine to build a ripped top abdomen.

#1 Swiss Ball Crunches

The Swiss ball crunches are an advanced variation of the regular crunches that target the upper abdomen with greater intensity.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on an exercise ball such that the lower back is pressed against the curvature of the ball and place your folded arms over your chest. Plant the legs firmly on the floor such that the body rests on the feet. Ensure that you hang your upper torso off the ball while performing this exercise.

Step 2: With a stationary lower body, pull your torso upwards until you feel a contraction in the abdomen.

Step 3: Hold the contraction for a second and return to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Focus on a proper form and do not use momentum to lower your body.

#2 V-ups

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on the floor in a supine position and place your arms on the side, parallel to the body. Ensure that the feet are close to each other throughout the duration of the exercise.

Step 2: Raise your lower body and the torso such that it forms an imaginary V-shape with the floor.

Step 3: Hold the contraction for 30 seconds and return to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Perform this exercise while wearing a weighted vest for added resistance.

