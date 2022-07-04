5 Best Face Exercises for Men to Get a Chiselled Jawline

A chiselled jawline is an important factor for defined symmetry and visual attractiveness. Training your facial muscles along with keeping facial hair can bring out a more defined look in men, which can crank up your confidence.

When it comes to working out, we train our entire body religiously. However, the same does not go for facial muscles, even when the face is the first to be noticed by others.

Several exercises can help men get a chiselled jawline. Exercising facial muscles such as the jaw, chin and neck can bring subtle changes to the face with a prominent jawline and sharper cheekbones. Studies have also shown that regularly doing face exercises can also lead to a more chiselled look and jawline.

Face Exercises for Men to get Chiselled Jawline

Here's a look at five face exercises that can help you get a chiselled jawline. Let's get started:

1) Tongue Twister

A tongue twister is one of the most versatile face exercises that can be done at any time. This exercise does not require much time can will help you get a chiselled jawline by activating the neck and jaw muscles.

Just like any other facial exercise, tongue twisters do not require much time and can be easily included in your daily routine.

How to do it?

Bring your tongue towards the roof of your mouth while keeping it behind your teeth.

Put pressure on your tongue to push it towards the roof of your mouth.

While doing the same, keep making vibrating and humming sounds.

Repeat.

2) Vowel Sounds

This is another simple face exercises that can help you to get a chiselled jawline. The vowel exercise can help in working the muscles around your lips and toning the facial muscles, giving you more prominent cheekbones along a chiselled jawline.

How to do it?

Start off by keeping your mouth closed.

In an exaggerated manner, open your mouth wide open and say 'O', followed immediately followed by 'E'.

Repeat.

The sound and movement of both vowels should be exaggerated, and make sure not to touch your teeth.

3) Chin Lifts or Chin Ups

Chin lifts are also one of the most efficient face exercises that can help in getting a chiselled jawline and prominent cheekbones. This face exercise can help in lifting the chin and face muscles. It can also help in toning the fat around the chin muscles, giving a much more refined look to the face.

How to do it?

Start off with the mouth closed. Bring the lower jaw out of the face while lifting the lower lip.

Hold the above position for a few seconds. Relax.

Repeat.

Remember that to gain the benefits of chin lifts, you must feel the stretch under the jawline and chin.

4) Collarbone Backup

Among face exercises, the collarbone backup targets the muscles underneath the chin that supports the jaw. This face exercise can help in getting a chiselled jawline by sculpting the muscles underneath your face. This exercise is also effective for people with double chins and sagging chins.

You can do this exercise in both seated and standing positions, but for better understanding, we will be using the seated position.

How to do it?

Start off by sitting on the floor and keeping your back rigid. Pull your head back a few inches to work on the muscles by contracting and relaxing them.

Push back to the centre position.

Repeat.

Ensure that your head remains at that level and your ears stay over the shoulders.

5) Neck Curl-Up

This face exercise can help activate the muscles of the front neck. The neck curl-up works on deeper facial muscles that are rarely used, helping gain sharper cheekbones and a chiselled jawline.

How to do it?

Start off by lying flat on the floor. Push your chin towards the chest, and raise your head above the ground for a few centimeters.

Power back to your starting position.

Repeat.

Make sure you do not tuck out your chin during the movement of the exercise, or lift your stomach above the ground.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned face exercises can help activate and engage different face muscles, providing you with a chiselled jawline and prominent facial features. These exercises do not require any equipment and are time-efficient.

There are other techniques you can adopt alongside doing face exercises. These include practicing healthy eating habits, exercising regularly, getting facial massages, chewing hard gum, and so on.

However, taking care of yourself with a healthy diet and regular exercise will always go a long way to help you have a chiselled and prominent look.

