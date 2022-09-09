5 Best Face Yoga Poses to Lose Your Double Chin

A double chin is an unattractive layer of fat that builds up under the chin and sticks out. As this layer of fat is right under the chin, it makes it look like there are two chins. This is called a "double chin." People can get a double chin because of their genes or their family history.

Face exercises are becoming more and more popular as a way to "lose face fat." In this article, we'll look at this topic in depth, including whether or not it's possible to lose fat from the face, how to do it, and why it's important.

First of all, you can't lose fat from just one part of your body. You have to lose fat from your whole body. Back to the basics, your body starts to lose fat when it has a calorie deficit. This means that you are either eating less calories than you burn or burning more calories than you eat.

Face Yoga Poses to Lose Double Chin

Although you cannot lose face fat, there are certain yoga poses you can perform in order to reduce the appearance of your double chin.

1) Simha Mudra

Simha Mudra, which is also called "lion posture," is a good way to get the thyroid gland and facial muscles to work. This pose is good for getting rid of a double chin because it helps you work out the muscles in your lower face.

To do this exercise:

Sit comfortably on a mat or bed with your palms on your knees.

Lean forward and take a deep breath.

Hold your breath inside for 2 to 3 seconds, then let it out.

When you breathe out, your mouth should be wide open and your tongue should be stretched out.

You should try to get your tongue to touch your chin.

Spread your fingers wide and look between your eyebrows.

Hold it out for 20 to 30 seconds, then let it go. Just calm down and get back to normal.

The Simha Mudra is a great way to make your thyroid gland work better, tone your face, improve blood flow, and give your skin a natural glow.

2) Fish Face

Fish face is probably the most popular pose for selfies, and it can help you get rid of a double chin. The exercise works out your cheek muscles, and can make your cheeks look less round.

To do this exercise:

Sit on the floor with your legs crossed and your back straight.

Make sure your shoulders and neck aren't tight. Clear your mind.

Pull your cheeks and lips in toward your nose like a fish.

While you're in this position, try to smile.

After ten seconds, let go of your cheeks.

Do between 5 and 10 repetitions.

3) Cheekbone Lift

The cheekbone lift is an excellent exercise that can make your double chin disappear. The exercise stretches your cheek muscles and smoothens out the wrinkles in your cheeks, making you look younger. This workout tightens up sagging cheek muscles, reduces facial fat, and brings out the shape of your cheekbones.

To do this exercise:

Sit on the floor with your legs crossed and your back straight.

Make sure your shoulders and neck aren't tight. Clear your mind.

Use both hands to make a closed peace sign.

Place one hand on top of each cheekbone.

Lift the skin on your face gently until it's taut.

Make a long "O" with your mouth until you feel a stretch in your cheeks.

Hold this position for ten seconds. Perform between five and ten times.

4) Jivha Bandha

The "locked tongue" pose, also called "Jivha Bandha," strengthens the muscles in your face, especially in your cheeks and jawline. It works on the middle and sides of your neck in particular and helps get rid of the extra fat in those areas, which gets rid of your double chin.

To do this exercise:

If you're not comfortable in Padmasana, you can sit on the ground with your legs crossed.

Put your hands on your lap in a relaxed way.

Press the tip of your tongue against the roof of your mouth as if you were trying to swallow it.

Slowly open your mouth all the way until you feel a stretch in your throat and neck.

Do this five times, breathing normally through your nose each time.

5) Cheek Puff

Getting more blood to your face muscles can help them stay healthy and give you a nice glow. The cheek puff is a way to strengthen and tone the muscles in your face. It's a simple way to work out your face and can also help reduce your double chin.

To do this exercise:

Make yourself comfortable on your couch or on the floor.

Take air in through your nose and blow air out of your mouth.

At least 15 seconds should be spent in the pose.

Move the air to your right cheek by using the muscles in your cheeks.

Hold it there for 15 seconds, then move it to your left cheek and hold it there for 15 seconds.

Repeat the steps above at least seven to ten times to improve blood flow.

Takeaway

Technically, you can't 'lose face fat'. but the exercises listed above can help tone your face and cheeks, improve blood flow to your facial muscles, and make you look younger. These exercises will help you reduce the appearance of your double chin.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav