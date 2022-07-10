7 Best Face Exercises for Women to Get Rid of Chubby Cheeks

Face exercises have become quite popular in recent years, as the demand for well-defined cheeks and jaws has risen among women. However, face exercises are not just a means to get the perfectly beautiful and symmetrical look; they are also important in your overall health routine.

The human body is made up of bones and muscles, all wrapped together by skin. Every part of your body has muscles , which enables it to move. This is also true for your face, as you wouldn't be able to chew, smile, frown or perform any other basic movement without your facial muscles.

All muscles in your body need exercise, even facial muscles. Exercising your muscles helps keep them strong and active, and improves the quality of your life significantly. Facial muscles too, when exercised, have greater longevity and may even be able to slow down the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on your skin.

Modern beauty standards call for a well-defined jawline and accentuated cheek bones. However, it's completely fine to have chubby cheeks. In this article, we will discuss about some facial exercises you should perform whether or not you have or want to reduce chubby cheeks.

Best Face Exercises to Get Rid of Chubby Cheeks

Perform the following seven exercises that specifically target your cheeks to get a chiselled jawline and reduce cheek fat.

1) Fish Face

Fish face is an excellent face exercise that targets your cheek muscles. The form is similar to the kind of face you might pull when trying to pout for selfies. Fish face can tone and stretch your cheek muscles, and if performed regularly, help you reduce the appearance of chubby cheeks.

Here's how you can perform this facial exercise:

Sit down cross-legged on the floor with your spine straight, and shoulders and neck relaxed. Clear your mind.

Suck your cheeks and lips inwards like a fish.

Try to smile while holding this position.

Hold for ten seconds, and relax your cheeks. Perform five to ten reps.

You can also do the exercise throughout the day to see quicker results.

2) Cheek Puffs

The notion that puffing your cheeks will expand the facial muscles and make them loose is completely wrong. Cheek puffs are, in fact, an excellent exercise that help reduce fat from the middle and upper parts of your cheeks. It can strengthen your facial muscles and keep them healthy and taut, if performed regularly.

Here's how you can perform this face exercise:

Sit down cross-legged on the floor with your spine straight, and shoulders and neck relaxed. Clear your mind.

Take a deep breath through your nose, and puff up your mouth to its fullest capacity with air.

Keep your chin up, and hold this position for ten seconds.

Perform five to ten reps.

3) Cheekbone Lift

For well-defined, accentuated cheekbones like Angelina Jolie's, you need to perform this excellent face lift exercise that can give your cheek muscles a nice stretch.

It can smoothen the creases of your cheeks, giving you a more youthful appearance. This workout strengthens sagging cheek muscles, reduces facial fat and defines your cheekbones.

Here's how you can do this face exercise:

Sit down cross-legged on the floor with your spine straight, and shoulders and neck relaxed. Clear your mind.

Make the closed peace sign with both your hands. pPace each hand on your cheekbones.

Gently lift the skin till it's taut on your face.

Open your mouth to form an elongated 'O' till you feel a stretch in your cheeks.

Hold this position for ten seconds.

Repeat five to ten times.

4) Chipmunk Cheek Squeeze

The chipmunk cheek squeeze exercise is made for chubby cheeks. It stretches and strengthens your cheeks and jaws simultaneously, giving your entire face a nice toned look.

Here's how you can perform this face exercise:

Sit down cross-legged on the floor with your spine straight, and shoulders and neck relaxed. Clear your mind.

Tilt your head backwards such that your chin protrudes forward.

Suck your cheeks in as much as you can.

Hold the position for ten seconds.

Complete five to ten sets.

5) Simha Mudra (Lion Pose)

The Simha Mudra is a yoga asana you can perform to stretch and tone all your facial muscles. Besides being a great exercise for your face, it also stimulates your thyroid glands.

Here's how you can perform this face exercise:

Assume a kneeling position on the floor, sitting back on your feet. Your hands should be placed on your thighs.

Lower your jaw, and widen your mouth. Forcefully extend your tongue downwards, towards your chin.

While breathing through your mouth, generate a sound from the back of your throat that resembles a lion's roar.

Perform the exercise five times.

6) Jivha Bandha (Locked Tongue Pose)

The Jivha Bandha or locked tongue pose tones your facial muscles, especially your cheeks and jawline.

Here's how you can perform this facial exercise:

Seat yourself in the Padmasana pose or on the ground with crossed legs (if you are not comfortable in the Padmasana).

Place your hands in a relaxed position on your lap.

Place the tip of your tongue against the roof of your mouth as though you were attempting to swallow it.

Maintaining this position, slowly and completely expand your mouth til you feel a stretch in your throat and neck.

Repeat five times, all the while breathing normally through your nose.

7) Puffer Fish Press

This face exercise is a variation of the cheek puffs exercise. It specifically prevents the appearance of laugh lines around your mouth and keeps your nasolabial folds wrinkle free. It's a good stretch for your cheek muscles as well.

Here's how you can do this facial exercise:

Sit down cross-legged on the floor with your spine straight, and shoulders and neck relaxed. Clear your mind.

Breathe in deeply through your nose, and puff up your cheeks.

Move the air to your right cheek, and hold for ten seconds. Move it to the left cheek, and hold for ten seconds.

Repeat the exercise five to ten times.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you have chubby cheeks? Yes No 0 votes so far