5 Best Face Yoga to Reduce Facial Fat

While people are aware that face yoga helps in unwinding and releasing tension, they may not know that it offers numerous anti-aging and fat-reducing benefits as well. This type of yoga particularly works the muscles in and around your eyes and the area around your temples to give you a more youthful look.

Face yoga refers to facial exercises that are done to stretch and tone the muscles in the face, typically in an effort to ward off aging symptoms.

In fact, there is a long history of using facial exercises to treat a variety of medical diseases that impair muscle control, such as Bell's palsy and strokes. In light of the fact that studies have shown that muscle loss contributes to age-related problems like sagginess, it stands to reason that the same workouts would aid in slowing down the appearance of aging skin.

Best Face Yoga for Face Fat

It can be difficult to get rid of stubborn facial fat, but did you know that you can achieve slimmer appearance and fat loss on the face by performing specific face yoga? Since there are roughly 57 facial muscles, the face can be worked just like other body parts to make it appear more toned and slender.

These five simple face yoga poses will aid in facial weight loss and delay the onset of facial aging signs:

1) Lion Pose

All of your facial muscles are stimulated and toned by the Lion Pose. It is among the best face yoga for the thyroid glands in the neck region and the face.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your hands on your thighs as you kneel down.

With your jaw lowered and mouth opened wide, forcefully extend your tongue lower and towards your chin.

Make a lion roar-like noise from the back of your throat while inhaling through your mouth.

Repeat this 10-12 times.

2) Jaw Release

Jaw Release results in a reduced double chin and sharp, beautiful cheekbones as well as a pronounced jawline. Your lips, jaw, and cheek muscles are all stretched out with this face yoga.

Here’s how to do it:

Take a comfortable position, and open and close your mouth as if you were eating.

Breathe deeply as you do this.

Then, with your tongue resting on your lower teeth, open your mouth as wide as you can.

Repeat it a few times in one stretch while holding it for a few seconds.

3) Locked Tongue Pose

You can chisel your jawline and face by performing this face yoga. This is an effective pose that will target the muscles on your face and help in losing facial fat as well.

Here’s how to do it:

Sit in Padmasana, often known as the lotus position.

You may also sit on the floor cross-legged if doing so makes you more comfortable.

Put your hands on your legs with your palms up.

Next, drag your tongue around the top of your mouth.

While maintaining contact with the mouth's roof, slowly open your mouth.

A stretch in your throat and neck should occur as you open your mouth.

Be sure to do this several times.

4) Chin Lock Pose

Your facial and jaw muscles are toned through the Chin Lock Pose. This facial yoga is quite successful in getting rid of the excess fat, and it is a blessing for those with double chin.

Here’s how to do it:

Take a seat in the lotus position or follow a variation of it.

Draw a deep breath, and put your hands on your knees, while pushing your sternum towards your chin.

After it locks onto your chin, lean your head slightly forward or downward.

Maintain this posture for 10-15 seconds.

5) Cheek Uplift

Your cheekbones will look better after a Cheek Uplift since it will tone your face and remove any excess fat from it.

Here's how to do it:

Snuggle up in your chair and smile as broadly as you can.

Your middle and index fingers should now be on each cheek.

As you lift your cheeks towards your eyes, use your fingers to assist you.

Take a few seconds to relax while holding it there.

Repeat this 10-12 times.

Wrapping Up

By reducing face fat, face-slimming exercises can help you develop a more snatched look. Regularly performing face yoga for a month might give you a taut, narrow face. If your face is a little fat and chubby, but you want to make it more sleek and toned, try these workouts.

Although yoga takes longer to see results than other methods of weight loss, it is pleasant, natural, and long-lasting.

These face workouts can be performed without any special equipment. A yoga mat and 10 to 20 minutes every day is all you need. To see noticeable improvements in a few days, you can sit comfortably and perform three sets of each exercise.

