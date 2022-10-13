5 Best Fat-Burning Yoga Asanas to Do Every Day

When we talk about yoga, fat-burning is the last thing that comes to mind. Most of us associate yoga with mindfulness and meditation.

Yoga is all about taking things slowly and steadily, which is why it's seldom considered as a weight loss strategy. That should not be the case, though. Yoga can produce immediate results if it's done correctly and with perseverance. Along with improving mental and physical wellness, it can also burn calories swiftly.

Although there are many other exercise options, yoga remains the most dependable and efficient way to nourish and tone the body in a holistic way.

Among the various asanas, the ones that help tone and flatten the stomach are undoubtedly the most popular. Who wouldn't want a toned stomach, which is a sign of good health?

Fat-Burning Yoga Asanas

Everyone prioritizes fat-burning to get a toned body and attempts stringent diets and strenuous exercise regimens to varying degrees of success. Yoga can help lose weight and has many more benefits than other forms of exercise.

Here are five best fat-burning yoga poses to try:

1) Cobra Pose

The pose mimics a hissing cobra. The ideal position for this pose is lying down. In Sanskrit, it is also referred to as 'Bhujangasana'.

It is a fat-burning yoga asana that stretches the back and helps burn fat and speed up metabolism.

Instructions:

Face the mat as you recline. Your palms should be on the sides of your feet, which should be on the ground.

Use both hands to firmly touch the ground. Your finger and shoulder blades should be in proportion.

Try to now lean forward with your tummy pointing up.

Hold on to this position for ten seconds at most. Push yourself upwards as you exhale.

Repeat 10-15 times.

2) Bow Pose

While it may appear to be simple, the abs may find this fat-burning yoga pose to be challenging, which is what will help them become stronger.

Instructions:

Your face should be down while you lie on the ground.

Kneel down, and grab hold of your feet with both hands.

Take a deep breath in, and lift your hands, feet, thighs, and chest at the same time.

Hold this position for up to 30 seconds before extending it progressively to 90 seconds.

Release by taking a breath out.

3) Plank Pose

The plank pose is ideal for strengthening the core and reducing belly and arm fat. This fat-burning yoga position is also quite effective in easing back discomfort. Additionally, performing phalakasana regularly is a fabulous stress reliever. It's also a beneficial yoga pose to lose belly fat.

Instructions:

Get into a push-up position.

Make an effort to elevate your upper body off the ground using your palms.

Try to relax your neck as you cast your gaze to the ground below.

Hold this posture for 10-15 seconds.

Do this pose 10-15 times.

4) Triangle Pose

It strengthens the thighs, releases back pain, engages lower obliques, and promotes blood circulation throughout the body. As it promotes the burning of belly and waist fat, this fat-burning yoga pose might jumpstart your weight loss regimen.

Instructions:

Set your right foot forward while maintaining a three-foot distance between your feet and stooping to the ground.

Extend your left hand to touch the floor or your feet while extending your right hand upward.

Hold on to the position for 20–30 seconds.

5) Downward Facing Dog Pose

It's one of the best fat-burning yoga positions, as it engages the core. Everyone can do and consistently practice this pose, as it's not particularly difficult.

Instructions:

Start by bending your knees so that they're directly below your hips and placing your hands in front of your shoulders.

Put your toes under while spreading out your palms.

Breathe out; keep your knees slightly bent, and raise them off the ground.

Pull your thighs back; extend your heels towards the floor, and lengthen your tailbone. Don't lock your knees as you stay straight.

Keep your arms and thighs straight, and forcefully press your palms into the ground. Maintaining a head-in-arms position while pulling your shoulder towards the tailbone.

If you can, hold this position for three minutes or longer. Exhale, lowering your knees to the ground and relaxing in the child's pose.

Takeaway

Yoga is a traditional Indian exercise that can enhance physical, psychological, and emotional well-being. Additionally, this exercise entails full body stretching.

Yoga is useful for healthy weight loss as well. Overall, if you want a more toned and fit body, make sure to practice the aforementioned poses.

