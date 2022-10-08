6 Best Tricep Exercises For Women To Lose Arm Fat

If you’re searching for exercises to lose arm fat, you’ve come to the right place. However, before understanding these exercises, you must understand how the weight loss process works. The only way to lose weight is if you’re maintaining a calorie deficit. Once you’re in a deficit, your body will burn the stored calories to make up for the deficit, which will trigger fat loss.

Next, you cannot lose fat from a specific part of your body. For example, when you focus on exercises to lose arm fat, you won’t be losing fat just from your arms, but from all over your body.

This phenomenon is known as “spot reduction impossible” in the fitness industry. However, that does not mean you shouldn’t be aware of the exercises to lose arm fat.

Now, while exercise may not specifically help you lose fat from your arms, these exercises will definitely help you tone the muscles as you lose fat. It’s important to tone and define the muscle group to develop the proper shape of your arms.

When it comes to your triceps, it is imperative to remember that they are the bigger muscle group in your upper arms. Therefore, it’s important that you work on your tricep muscles for definition and conditioning as you exercise to lose arm fat.

6 Tricep exercises to lose arm fat

1) Dumbbell overhead extension

You can do overhead extensions with one or both hands. If you’re using both hands, you’ll be able to lift a heavier dumbbell than if you use only one hand for the exercise. This is an effective exercise for losing arm fat.

You can find the guide for overhead extensions here.

2) Tricep pushdown

Tricep pushdowns allow you to use the full range of motion and squeeze your muscles at the top of the motion for a better contraction.

There are different grips to this exercise such as straight bars, v-bars, ropes, and others. Ideally, you can do this as a part of heavy movement in your workout routine or you can focus on higher reps with a lighter weight to increase intensity.

3) Tricep dips

Tricep dips are bodyweight exercises that will provide definition to your arms. There are advanced movements for dips such as using the dip tower or keeping your feet on an elevated platform, but it’s best to begin with foundation dips if you’re focusing on exercises to lose arm fat.

You can find the guide for tricep dips here.

4) Kickbacks

Kickbacks are a great pick for tricep isolation exercises that can help you develop the muscle group properly. Ideally, you should begin with a light dumbbell for kickbacks since the exercise requires you to raise your forearms to make it parallel to your upper arms.

You can find the guide for tricep kickbacks here.

5) Lying dumbbell extension

Lying dumbbell extensions are a foundation exercise that can help you develop strength and muscle endurance for skullcrushers.

When you’re doing lying dumbbell extensions, it’s important to keep your elbows stable during the entire exercise and be careful not to hit your forehead when you’re lowering the dumbbell.

You can find the guide for lying extensions here.

6) Close-grip push-up

Finally, exercise to lose arm fat will always include bodyweight exercises. One of the top bodyweight exercises for triceps are close-grip push-ups.

Bottom line

Exercises to lose arm fat do not have to be limited to tricep exercises. However, it’s important to focus on exercises that build a bigger muscle group in your upper arm and then work your way to the other muscle groups. You can find bicep exercises that will help with definition and toning here.

