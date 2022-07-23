5 Bicep Exercises for Women to Get Toned Upper Arms

Want to get toned upper arms? Arm exercises train not only the triceps and biceps, which are vital foundational muscle groups, but also your core and back muscles, which are crucial body components.

Many of us devote our days to the gym while dreaming of having chiselled and toned upper arms. Even if we strive to break down preconceptions, we occasionally encounter obstacles in our quest to achieve our objectives.

Toned upper arms can help you with everything from smashing your workouts and enhancing your athletic performance. They can also give you an amazing figure and make you feel confident in your body.

Bicep Exercises for Women to get Toned Arms

We've put up a list of the five best arm workouts for women that are designed to work your biceps and triceps and help you achieve the toned upper arms you desire:

1) Arm Slide

Arm slides strengthen your entire core while also helping to get toned upper arms, particularly your triceps. Your general balance, stability and body alignment can be enhanced by core exercises like arm slides.

Here’s how to do it:

Starting with a towel under each hand, assume a high plank position. If your knees are sensitive or the floor is hard, put a pad under them to make this position more comfortable.

By bringing your belly button closer to your spine and contracting your abs, you can engage your core.

Slide your arms slowly in front of you to get your chest as close to the ground as possible while maintaining a straight spine and a strong core.

Return to your initial posiiton by pulling your arms back toward your knees while keeping your elbows straight.

Pull your arms in while being mindful not to arch your back.

Make sure to concentrate on maintaining a tight core and a straight back during the entire action.

2) Dumbbell Bench Press

Dumbbell bench presses put your muscles to the test while assisting in the reduction of muscle imbalance between your dominant and non-dominant arms. The dumbbell bench press can help you get toned upper arms in addition to its well-known ability to work your chest.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie on the bench with your feet firmly planted and your back flat. Put plates or a step bench under your feet, if they aren't firmly planted on the ground, to provide you a secure position, or raise your feet up onto the bench.

By involving your core, you can maintain a neutral spine (your lower back should be slightly curved).

Pulling your shoulder blades together just a little will help. Your head, shoulders and hips need to be firmly planted on the bench.

As you hoist the dumbbells, keep your arms firmly at your sides. Your hands should be in a 45-degree angle or facing the front all the time.

Holding the dumbbells at your sides, slowly lower them to your chest. To work your triceps, maintain a strong grip on your elbows during the entire action.

3) TRX or Supine Barbell Row

With this workout, you'll not only build your upper back muscles that aid with posture but also get toned upper arms.

Here’s how to do it:

To establish tension on the straps, grab the grip, and slowly take a step backward.

Step your feet in the direction of the straps, with your torso facing the anchor point till you're at a 45-degree angle. With your palms facing the front, grasp the straps.

Hold your body in a straight line, and engage your core as if you were in the plank position as you start to raise your chest up to the handles.

Maintain a tiny pull between your shoulder blades, and keep them down, away from your ears.

When your hands and chest have converged, carefully return to your starting position by keeping your body in a straight line.

4) Battle Rope

Using these ropes can help you lose weight, improve your cardiovascular fitness and get toned upper arms. Additionally, by increasing your heart rate and making you sweat, battle ropes can strengthen your shoulders and core too.

Here’s how to do it:

Keep your legs hip-width apart, knees slightly bent and back straight.

To make waves, grab the ropes, and raise your hands.

If you want to make smaller waves, try moving your hands more quickly; if you want bigger waves, try moving your hands further apart.

With a break in between each set, try to maintain motion on the ropes for 30 seconds, three times.

5) 90-degree Lateral Raise

With this straightforward yet potent lateral raise variation, develop strong, contoured and toned upper arms.

Here’s how to do it:

Holding a dumbbell in each hand, stand tall, with your feet shoulder-width apart.

With your palms pointing in the direction of your body and your elbows bent to a 90-degree angle.

Maintaining the 90-degree angle, elevate your arms such that your shoulders are parallel to your elbows.

Keep your shoulders down and relaxed, and lats and core engaged.

Return to the starting position, and repeat.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried some of these arms workout? Yess!! No 0 votes so far