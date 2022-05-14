How to Do Kickbacks: Correct Form, Tips, Technique, Variations, Benefits and Common Mistakes

One of the most common exercises for strengthening and building upper arm muscles is the triceps kickback. If you want to have stronger and more muscular arms, you must workout your triceps.

The triceps are the major muscles that control elbow, shoulder, and forearm movements. They are located on the back of the upper arms. There are a variety of techniques to train this area, but isolation exercises are an excellent approach to focus on it directly. The triceps kickback is one of the most popular isolation exercises for the triceps.

How to do kickbacks: Beginner's guide

If you are a beginner, it is recommended that you try kickbacks with little to no weights. Always begin by doing the exercise with a light weight to develop a feel for the action. First thing to do is a 5-10 min warm-up. Stretching, strolling, and jumping jacks are all good options. Now that you are all warmed up, let's begin.

There are two ways of doing this exercise. You can either do this with a dumbbell or with cables at the gym. First let's get into how to do this exercise with dumbbells.

Variations of kickbacks

Kickbacks are a relatively versatile form of exercise that can be done in various ways. This workout can be done in a variety of ways depending on your level of ability, equipment, and objectives. Some of the earlier variations of this exercise includes:

1) Kickbacks with dumbbells

Kickbacks with dumbbells will teach you how to target your triceps. Choose a weight that is slightly difficult but not too difficult to perform all of the sets with perfect form and without straining.

Begin with 5 to 10 pound dumbbells and progressively raise the weight as your strength improves. If you don't have any weights, use soup cans or water bottles instead.

Here’s how to do it:

Maintain a small bend in your knees while holding a dumbbell in each hand with palms facing inward.

As you tilt forward at the waist, bringing your torso almost parallel to the floor, engage your core and maintain a straight spine.

Tuck your chin in slightly and keep your upper arms close to your body and your head in line with your spine.

Exhale and straighten your elbows to engage your triceps.

Only rotate your forearms throughout this movement, keeping your upper arms stationary.

Inhale to restore the weights to their initial position, then pause.

Perform two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

2) Kickbacks with cables

Now let's talk about how you can perform flawless kickbacks with cable rows at the gym instead of with dumbbells. The use of a low-pulley cable machine aids in maintaining a constant and regulated movement.

Here’s how to do it:

Face a cable machine with a low pulley.

Bend forward at the waist until your torso is nearly parallel to the ground.

Maintain a straight line with your head, neck, and spine by engaging your core.

For further support, place one hand on your thigh.

Engage your triceps as you slowly stretch your arm back as far as you can while maintaining it taut by your side on an exhale.

Pause for a while, then inhale as you restore your arm to its original position.

Perform two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

3) Standing two arms kickback

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing in, to begin. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and bend your knees slightly forward.

Raise your elbows till they are level to your torso (parallel to the floor). The elbows should be bent at a 90-degree angle.

With the dumbbells, extend your lower arms while keeping your elbows stationary.

Return the weight to the beginning position by keeping the elbows locked (arms parallel to the floor) with a 90-degree bend at the elbows.

Rep, maintaining a neutral shoulder position and a straight, powerful spine.

Mistakes to avoid

Keep your back straight

Maintaining good alignment in the shoulder area and the hips is easier with a stable spine. It's easy to relax the back and let your torso sag during this exercise while focusing on the arm movement. However, it is critical to engage the core and maintain a strong back.

Don’t lower your elbow

When the triceps are weary, it's common to lower the elbow. The elbow must be kept lifted in order for the upper arm to remain parallel to the floor. Working against gravity and strengthening the triceps is made easier with this exercise.

Benefits of kickbacks

Shoulder adduction and extension are also controlled by the triceps. The triceps kickback is simply one way to strengthen your triceps. Triceps extensions, triceps push-ups, and triceps push-downs are all common triceps workouts.

The triceps are important for developing upper-body endurance and assisting with shoulder and elbow movement. Increased triceps strength improves shoulder and arm stabilization, as well as flexibility and muscle strength. It can also aid with arthritis pain management by lowering swelling, discomfort, and bone loss, as well as strengthening and lubricating joints.

Bonus tips

While you focus on learning good form and technique, use the lightest weight available.

Instead of abrupt, violent movements, use calm, steady, controlled ones.

All through your routine, be sure you can maintain a smooth, natural breathing pattern.

Give your muscles time to relax and recover. It is advisable to take off one day to relax your muscles and let them recover.

Edited by Sabine Algur