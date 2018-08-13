5 Smashing Dumbbell Tricep Exercises To Get Jacked Arms

Overhead triceps extensions are very effective in toning the triceps

Building the arms is on the wishlist of every fitness enthusiast; however, most people strategise this with a narrow approach that only focuses on improving the biceps. Sure, building biceps not only aids in building a great physique but also works in improving the upper body strength.

However, focusing only on improving the biceps and neglecting the other parts of the arm, especially the triceps could turn out to become counterproductive and might lead to muscle imbalances, which could cause complications in the future. Hence, it is imperative that you train the triceps while also working on the biceps and forearms for jacked arms.

It is well established that training with free weights is very effective in building the muscles while also toning a host of other stabilisation muscles. Training with dumbbells as free weights not only adds isolated resistance for a highly customisable experience but also tones the target muscle group with greater intensity.

Let us dive in deeper and look closer at the six dumbbell exercises that you could add to your workout routine to build muscular arms.

#1 Triceps Kickback

The triceps kickback is a beginner-level exercise that not only targets the triceps but also activates the shoulders and the chest. The exercise could be performed by people of different age groups and diverse skill levels, thanks to its simple motion.

Instructions:

Step 1: With a straight back, lean on the flat bench using your right knee. Bend forward using your hips such that your body is parallel to the floor. Ensure that the other leg is firmly planted on the floor throughout the duration of the exercise.

Step 2: Grip the dumbbell with your right arm using a pronated grip and position it such that the upper arm is parallel to the torso and the lower arm makes a 90-degree angle with the upper arm.

Step 3: With a stationary upper arm, bend your right arm backwards such that the entire arm is parallel to the body.

Step 4: Hold for a moment and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times. Perform the same motion using the other arm to complete one rep.

Important tip: Keep the elbows close to the body throughout the duration of the exercise.

