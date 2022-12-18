5 Best Free Workout Apps to Try Right Now

We all know the benefits of exercise. It keeps us healthy, helps us sleep better, and can even increase our mental clarity and productivity at work.

However, if your busy schedule makes it tough to make time for the gym, or simply if you need some motivation to get moving in the first place, there's no shame in turning to technology to help you achieve your fitness goals.

Fortunately, there're so many great free workout apps out there these days that can help you get into shape no matter what kind of exercise routine works best for you! Here are five of my favorites:

Best Free Workout Apps to Work Out

Here's a look at five such workout apps:

#1 Peloton

Peloton is a free workout app that offers live and on-demand classes in over 60 different types of workouts.

If you want to try something new, there're always new classes being added to the Peloton library—and best of all, many of them are free. The Peloton app will let you browse through their catalogue and pick whatever class suits your mood. A good place to start is with some cardio kickboxing or a cycling class like Power Ride.

The live classes are led by instructors and streamed to your home from their studios in NYC and London.

Peloton @onepeloton the Peloton effect this holiday szn we are fully embracingthe Peloton effect this holiday szn we are fully embracing ✨ the Peloton effect ✨ https://t.co/UwthtmmgFl

#2 Nike Training Club

It's a free workout app that offers a variety of workouts. You can choose from several different workout types, including the 7-minute workout, strength training, yoga, and more. The workouts are easy to follow, and you can complete them at your own pace.

Nike Training Club boasts a library of 185 workouts and even personalizes the workouts as the user logs more and more of them. Even better, for all those working out at home, there's even a catalogue of equipment-free workouts to do.

Nike Training Club @NTC_USA Remember: Ride, Rip, Rise & Run. Whatever it is, Just Do It. And do it to the Extreme with NTC. http://t.co/O7MtKcGjQm Remember: Ride, Rip, Rise & Run. Whatever it is, Just Do It. And do it to the Extreme with NTC. http://t.co/O7MtKcGjQm

#3 Daily Yoga

It's a free workout app that offers over 200+ HD video-based yoga workouts. The app offers a variety of workouts from beginner to advanced. You can choose from yoga for mindfulness, restorative poses, and more.

You can even customize your workout by selecting different poses and the number of reps for each one. There's also a timer for each pose so that you know how long it should take you to complete them all. The range of workouts spans from 5-70 minutes.

#4 Sworkit

Sworkit is a free workout app that offers a variety of core-based strength training workouts. It has different workout programmes, all core-centric, each with a slightly different focus, from back to abs and overall core. The app even provides challenges for users all around the world to compete in.

This app is great for beginners, as it's easy to use and has several plans on which you can base your workouts. You can choose from 30-minute sessions or 60-minute ones depending on how much time you have available to exercise each day.

Sworkit @Sworkit



Declare your goal of completing seven, five, or three workouts each week! We're here to celebrate and support you along the way. Join today in the app! The Sworkit Summer Challenge begins TOMORROW! Hurry and sign up in the app and get started with us for an active summer!Declare your goal of completing seven, five, or three workouts each week! We're here to celebrate and support you along the way. Join today in the app! The Sworkit Summer Challenge begins TOMORROW! Hurry and sign up in the app and get started with us for an active summer! ☀️Declare your goal of completing seven, five, or three workouts each week! We're here to celebrate and support you along the way. Join today in the app! https://t.co/qDVd4kwSxS

#5 J&J Official 7-Minute Workout

It's a simple, free workout app that can be used anywhere. You can do it at home or at the gym, and it includes several workouts including: Strength, Cardio, Abs & Core, Pilates, and Yoga.

Each workout lasts anywhere from 7-32 minutes, and can vary in intensity as well. They're all designed to help you burn fat fast while toning up the body. These exercises are also great for people with injuries or limited mobility, as they're gentle on the joints while working multiple muscle groups at once.

This app has been downloaded more than 500k times around the world — that's a lot of people burning calories. There are more than 72 exercises available through this app, so you will never get bored when working out. There's even an option for adding your own custom workouts if you want something extra specific for yourself or someone else in your life.

Takeaway

We hope that this article has helped you find some great options to try out. There are so many workout apps available, and we know how difficult it can be to come across quality free workout apps.

The aforementioned picks offer the most versatility in types and intensity of workouts, which means they're suitable for beginners and advanced athletes alike.

