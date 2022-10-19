5 Best Front Deltoid Exercises Using Barbell

The front deltoid, aka anterior deltoid, is the biggest of the three deltoid heads. It helps flex the upper arms and assists in bringing the arms up and in front of the body. Anterior delts also help in the abduction of the shoulders and assist the arms in moving to the side and up.

If trained regularly and hard enough, the front deltoids can build up to five times bigger, but that requires a lot of growth potential. Front delts are usually not an area where most exercisers have difficulty training, as these muscles get hammered in almost every chest workout. However, that doesn’t mean you should skip training them.

The good news is that certain exercises are meant for the development of the front deltoids. You can add them to your shoulder day routine to see amazing results in terms of strength and size.

On that note, here’s a list of some of the best front deltoid exercises to add to your workout routine. While these moves can be done using dumbbells or kettlebells, we will focus on ones done with a barbell.

Front Deltoid Exercises with Barbell

Check out these five front delt exercises to build strength and size in the shoulders.

1) Barbell Overhead Press

The overhead press is an amazing shoulder exercise that works on both the front and middle delt muscles.

To do this exercise:

Hold a barbell using a double overhand grip, and position your hands slightly wider than shoulder width. Lift the barbell and place it on your front delts.

Engaging your core and keeping your lower body stable, press the barbell up till the arms get locked, and the barbell reaches above your shoulders.

Return the weight to the starting position, and repeat.

2) Push Press

It's another great front deltoid exercise that requires you to use your legs to drive the barbell up and over your head.

To do this exercise:

Stand tall with your feet at shoulder width, and hold a barbell using a double overhand grip in front of your shoulders.

Position your hands at shoulder width, and lift your elbows so that they're just in front of the bar.

Engage your core; lift your chest, and pull your shoulder muscles back and down.

Bend your knees without leaning forward, and get into a quarter squat stance with your heels on the floor.

Extend your hips and knees, and use momentum to push the bar up and overhead.

Keep your arms extended as you drive the bar up, and slowly lower it back to your shoulder level. Repeat.

3) Z Press

The Z press is one of the most difficult overhead pressing movements that are performed while sitting on the floor, with both legs straight extended in the front. This exercise helps you gain massive upper body strength and stronger abs and also improves your overhead pressing techniques.

To do this exercise:

Sit on the floor with your legs in the front spread wide for better balance.

Put the barbell on the J-hooks at your shoulder level, and hold the bar using an overhand grip, slightly wider than shoulder distance.

With your shoulders back and down and core muscles engaged, unrack the barbell, and grab it across your shoulders as you would for a traditional overhead press.

Lift your chest without leaning backwards or front, and slowly press the barbell up and over your head.

Lower the bar back to your shoulder height, and repeat the exercise.

4) Bradford Press

It's another very productive front deltoid exercise that helps keep the muscles under constant tension.

It's important to note that this exercise involves a behind-the-neck press movement, so it's not for everyone, especially beginners. Also, if you have stiff or painful shoulders, perform the movements with caution.

To do this exercise:

Stand or sit with a barbell at your shoulder and hands positioned outside shoulder width.

Slowly press the bar up without locking your elbows, and lower it behind your neck. Press the bar up again; take it over your head, and return to the front.

Continue for a few reps.

5) Bench Press

The front deltoid is strongly engaged in all types of bench press movements, as the front delts and pecs (chest) always work together.

To do this exercise:

Lie flat and straight on a bench, and position your hands outside of your shoulder width. Keep your shoulder blades together.

Breathe easily, and lift the barbell from the rack while maintaining tightness in your upper back throughout the exercise.

Allow yourself to settle with the weight, and ensure your upper back and abs remain tight.

As you inhale, allow the barbell to descend by unlocking your elbows. Lower the bar keeping it in a straight line till it touches the chest.

Push it back up by pressing yourself into the bench, and push your feet into the floor for balance.

Repeat.

Takeaway

If you really want to challenge your front deltoid muscles, the aforementioned exercises are the best and most effective to do. For each exercise, it's important to keep your movements under control to avoid muscle tear, pain, or shoulder injury.

