5 Best HIIT Chest Exercises for Men

Developing a strong, big and toned chest is likely one of the ultimate goals of most men, and for good reason. Your chest is one of the most important and largest muscles in the body. It is a prominent feature that fills out the top of your shirt and is likely the first part of your body that people notice when they spot you. Hence, for all these reasons and a balanced physique and body symmetry, incorporating chest exercises into your routine is worth your time and energy.

While chest exercises can be performed separately, combining the workouts and performing them as a HIIT sequence can be beneficial too. High-intensity interval training or HIIT is basically a style of workout where you can pair 3 or more exercises together and perform each for a given number of reps, with a short rest period in between. HIIT exercises can be tailored to whatever your fitness goal is.

Here we’ve compiled a few traditional chest exercises that you can include in your HIIT session and combine them with a few seconds of rest or any other easy cardio move to keep your heart rate pumping. Perform the circuit mentioned below for at least 3 entire sets, without sacrificing your form.

5 HIIT chest exercises for men

Below are 5 HIIT exercises that you can do to strengthen your chest and increase your overall muscle development and fitness.

1. Push-ups with taps

To perform this exercise:

Start in a high plank position with your knees and hands on the floor and your body in a straight line from your head to your toe.

Engage your abs and slowly lower your chest towards the floor with your elbows close to your body.

Extend your arms push up again and return to the start. Simultaneously, tap your right hand on your left shoulder and your left hand on your right shoulder.

Perform the next push-up and repeat the exercise for the desired number of reps.

2. Lying chest flyes

To perform this exercise:

Hold two dumbbells in both hands and lie straight on your back on the bench Position your feet at shoulder width and press them firmly on the ground.

Now using your lower abs, gently press your lower back into the bench and lift your arms towards the ceiling.

Position your palms facing each other and keep your elbows slightly bent.

Open your arms out to the sides and return them to the starting position.

Lift your arms back to the ceiling and bring the weights together over your chest.

Repeat the entire sequence a few times.

3. Incline barbell bench press

To perform this exercise:

Set the bench on an incline angle and lie on your back.

Lift a barbell at your shoulder height with your palms facing away from you.

Slowly press the barbell up using both your arms and squeeze your chest before lowering the barbell back to the initial position.

Complete the desired number of reps.

4. Seated pec deck machine

To perform this exercise:

Sit straight on the seat of the pec deck machine with your hands on its handles, forearms on the vertical pads and elbows at a 90-degree angle.

Maintaining this position, pull the handles firmly backwards until you feel a gentle stretch in your chest.

Return the handle to the starting position and repeat. Do not rely on momentum from your hands, rather use your chest and forearms to initiate the movement.

Repeat the exercise for the desired number of repetitions.

5. Cable fly

To perform this exercise:

Attach the cables to the high pulleys of a cable crossover machine and hold one cable in each hand. Make sure your arms are outstretched and slightly bent.

Position one foot slightly forward and engage your core as you pull the handle across your body in a downward direction.

Return the handle to the starting position under control and repeat.

Perform the exercise for a few more reps.

Takeaway

The aforementioned HIIT chest exercises are sure to develop strength, build muscle and tone your entire upper body. Perform each exercise for at least 8 to 10 reps for 3 sets and take 10 to 15 seconds of rest between them. When doing these exercises, be mindful of your form and posture and do not increase weight too quickly.

