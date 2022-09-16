5 Best HIIT Exercises for Women to Lose Weight

High-intensity interval training exercises or HIIT are the most useful workouts if you wish to lose weight quickly. They include exercises that involve small bursts of high activity followed by very brief rest.

HIIT creates an anaerobic condition so that muscles draw upon fat for energy. Therefore, fat burning becomes more efficient, even when you are not exercising. So, if you are looking for the right type of workout to lose weight, consider trying HIIT, and start with the exercises given below.

5 HIIT Exercises for Women to Lose Weight

Lose weight, strengthen your muscles, and get a toned look with these 5 HIIT exercises.

1. TRX Pull-Ups

TRX pull-ups are a great HIIT exercise that are done using a TRX trainer. They work on the chest, lats, biceps, and shoulders, and require plenty of upper body strength. With practice, however, you can pick up the right way and then they are easier to do.

How should you do it?

Secure the TRX cables to a bar and hold the handles with your hands fully extended.

Keeping your glutes, legs, and spine in a straight line, move forward so that you are now at 45 degrees with the ground.

Balance yourself on your heels and place your feet hip-width apart. Keep your palms facing each other, squeeze your glutes, engage your core, and without bending your knees, curl the TRX strap and bring your chest toward the handles.

Go back to the start and repeat.

2. Burpees

Burpees are a common and very productive two-part HIIT exercise. They involve a push-up and jump in the air. They engage all the major muscles in your body including the shoulders, glutes, lats, chest, triceps, and legs.

How should you do it?

Start the exercise by doing a half squat, bending down and going into a push-up position.

Keep your back straight and touch down the floor with your chest.

Perform a push-up and move both your legs together with a frog jump. Now jump in the air as high as you can by raising your hands.

Repeat as many times as you can.

3. Side Jackknife

The side jackknife is an amazing exercise that targets the shoulders, obliques, and quads. This exercise also engages your hip flexors and glutes and helps burn fat.

How should you do it?

Lie down on your side with one leg on top of the other.

Put one hand on the ground in the front and the other behind your head with your elbows flared out.

Now move your elbow and upper leg together and return them back to the initial position.

Repeat the steps a few times and then switch sides.

4. Rope Jumps

Rope jumping or skipping is also one of the best HIIT exercises, which offers great weight loss effects. It is easy, fun, burns a lot of calories, and also improves cognitive function.

How should you do it?

Stand straight with your legs close to each other. Keep your elbows near your belly and hold the handle of the jumping rope in both hands.

Now jump and let the rope do a circle around your body from head to toe.

Repeat as many times as you are comfortable.

5. Battle Rope

The battle rope is a full-body exercise that targets almost all the major muscles, including the glutes, shoulders, chest, upper back, hamstrings, quads, and biceps.

How should you do it?

Grab the handles of the battle rope with both hands and place your feet shoulder-width apart.

Keep your chest out, shoulders squared back, and look in the front. Now bend your knees to take a half squatting position and make sure your elbows are close to your body. Your forearms should be at a 90 degree with your upper arms.

Move your right arm up and slam the rope on the ground as hard as you can. Simultaneously, slam the rope with your left arm, and continue the movement at a faster pace.

Make sure to keep your shoulders rolled back and your back straight.

Takeaway

We have given you the 5 basic and easy HIIT exercises that are sure to help you burn calories, improve muscle tone, and lose weight as well. When performing these exercises, however, never rush as doing so might cause pain. Perform slowly and target the muscles correctly.

