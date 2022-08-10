5 HIIT Exercises with Dumbbells for Women

HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, involves intervals of intense exercise that increase your heart rate followed by periods of rest or recovery.

HIIT exercises are quick and effective, never lasting more than 45 minutes and include warm-ups and cool-downs. These exercises can significantly improve your cardiovascular health and control your blood pressure. They are excellent for improving overall body function, muscle strength, flexibility, and balance. For anyone with a busy schedule but wants to see quick results, HIIT is the perfect way to train.

Adding weights such as dumbbells or kettlebells to your HIIT exercises is also a brilliant way to burn calories, develop strength, and maximize the benefits of your workout. To get you started with your workout routine, we’ve compiled this exclusive list of some of the best HIIT exercises that you can do with dumbbells. In less than 45 minutes, these effective workouts will target and tone your entire body muscle. All you need is a set of lightweight dumbbells and enough space to perform these workouts.

5 effective HIIT exercises with dumbbells:

In less than 45 minutes, these effective workouts will target and tone your entire body muscle. All you need is a set of lightweight dumbbells and enough space to perform these workouts.

1. Reverse Lunge

Start the exercise by standing straight with your feet at hip-width apart and holding dumbbells in both hands at your sides. Step back with your left leg and bend both your knees to lower your body until your legs are bent at a 90-degree angle. Slowly push through your right foot to reverse the movement and return to the initial position. This completes 1 rep. Complete the desired number of reps and then switch legs. Repeat.

2. Side Plank with Lateral Raise:

Start this HIIT exercise in a side plank position, keeping your bottom knee on the ground. Hold the dumbbell in your top hand and bring it in front of your core. Now keep your arms bent, lift the dumbbell to shoulder level and then return to the start. To make the exercise more challenging, lift your top leg and try to touch it with a dumbbell.

3. Skull Crushers

Lie with your knees bent and both feet on the floor. Hold a light-weight dumbbell in each hand with your arms reaching upward over your chest. Slowly start to bend your elbows at a 90-degree angle and lower the weights over your head. Slowly and at a controlled pace, bring the weights back to their initial position. Complete as many reps as you can.

4. Dumbbell Goblet Squats

Stand tall with your feet wider than shoulder width and grab a dumbbell with both hands. Position the dumbbell safely in front of your chest. Slowly start to sit back into a squat position and make sure to keep the dumbbell in the same position. Drive back up with your feet firmly pressed on the floor and repeat the exercise.

5. Renegade Row

Take a press-up position and keep your hands on the handles of a pair of dumbbells. Keep your core muscles engaged, bring the left dumbbell to your abs and then return it to the starting position. Now bring the right dumbbell toward your abs and row it back to the start. This completes 1 rep. Repeat the exercise for a few more reps and keep alternating sides.

Bottom Line

While HIIT exercises have many advantages, there are also a few points to bear in mind. Exercising at a high level of intensity can be difficult and tiring, especially for beginners. Therefore, it is important to start slow and gradually increase your pace as you gain strength and muscle endurance. Always remember to warm up before your workouts to prepare your body and mind for the exercise session and also to help protect your body against injuries and strains.

It is also important to monitor your intensity level and get extra rest if you feel the workouts are too much. Over time, with regular practice and consistency, you’ll know what’s your limit and how much further you can push your body. While performing these exercises, if you experience pain or any type of discomfort, slow down and relax. If the discomfort persists, stop immediately and consult your doctor. If you are a beginner, however, make sure to consult your physical therapist before starting any workout routine.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ramaa Kishore