6 Best Alternative Exercises for People Who Hate Burpees

Many of us struggle to perform burpees because of the intensity of this brutal bodyweight exercise. While it's true that burpees are taxing for the body, there's no denying the fact that they offer great physical benefits.

Burpees targets almost all the major muscle groups in the body, including the glutes, hamstrings, core, arms, shoulders and chest, and are considered a mega calorie burner.

This exercise incorporates cardio and muscular resistance and is made up of different movements, including push-ups, planks, squats, and jumps.

However, burpees are not suitable for everyone, and can have a significant impact on the muscles and joints.

Fortunately, there are several alternatives to this exercise that work the same muscles as burpees and get the heart rate up while also strengthening the muscle groups.

If you are sensitive, recovering, injury-prone, or simply hate doing burpees, here are some great alternatives you might be interested in.

Burpee Alternatives

The following six exercises can be as challenging and brutal as burpees. For each exercise, focus on your form, and make sure to warm up properly before doing them. Let's get started:

1) Murpee

Murpees, or mobility burpees, are an easy and low-intense version of a standard burpee.

To do this exercise:

Take a squat position, and raise your heels off the floor.

Take a step back with one leg at a time, and go into a push-up position.

Move one leg forward so that your knee touches the elbow, and do the same with your other leg.

Position your feet on the floor, and move your hands off the floor to get into a squat position again.

Return to the starting position by extending at your knees and pushing yourself up through your heels.

Lift your arms to your side, and reach them overhead. As your arms move down to your sides, squat, and start the next rep.

2) Pike Plank Jump

Pike plank jumps are a variation of standard pike planks and offer full body benefits.

To do this exercise:

Start in a push-up position, and make sure your body is in a straight line.

Jump and move your feet towards your chest while lifting your hips towards the ceiling.

Your legs should remain extended, and torso and head should be in a straight line throughout the exercise.

Return to the starting push-up position, and repeat.

3) Squat Jump

Squat jumps increase explosive power in the lower body, like a burpee. When doing this exercise, remember to land softly, and work on your jump.

To do this exercise:

Stand tall with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart, toes turned out, and hands in front of the chest.

Keeping your back flat, core engaged, and chest lifted, shift your weight onto your heels.

Bend your knees, and push your butts back to lower into a squat position.

Jump as high as you can, and swing your arms by your sides while keeping your chest lifted and back straight throughout.

Land softly on the floor, and repeat.

4) Squat Thrust

This exercise works on both cardio and explosive power and helps boost lower body and core muscle strength.

To do this exercise:

Stand with your feet hip-distance apart, hands by your sides, and core muscles engaged.

Squat down, and put your hands on the floor so that they are at shoulder-width distance.

Jump your feet back to get into a high plank position, and jump in towards your hands.

Squeeze your glutes and core to keep them engaged, and stand back up to the starting position.

Repeat.

5) Explosive Push-up

Explosive push-ups are a great alternative to burpees and help build massive upper body strength. They're ideal for people with lower body injury.

To do this exercise:

Start the exercise in a push-up position with your hands under your shoulders. Lower your body towards the ground till your chest nearly touches the floor.

Extend your arms as explosively as you can so that your hands are off the floor. Push yourself up high enough, and clap your hands in mid-air.

Land softly on your hands, and lower yourself into a push-up.

Repeat.

6) Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are one of the best aerobic exercises, providing full body benefits.

To do this exercise:

Stand tall with your arms on your sides and legs together. Slightly bend your knees to jump into the air.

Jump as high as you can by spreading your legs at about shoulder distance and stretching your arms over your head.

Jump back to the starting position, and repeat.

Takeaway

Burpees are one of the most productive high-intensity movements that offer tons of benefits to both lower and upper body muscles.

However, if you don’t like doing this exercise, go for the alternatives discussed above that work on the entire body. The aforementioned workouts can help you achieve similar cardiovascular and muscular benefits as burpees.

