5 Best Glute Activation Exercises for Athletes

Glutes are an important muscle group for athletes. The gluteus maximus, medius, and minimus are three of the most significant muscles for generating speed and power in many athletic moves.

The gluteus maximus is the largest and one of the strongest muscles in the body and is needed for sprinting and jumping. A strong butt is vital for athletes to avoid injuries, maximize acceleration and power, and improve athletic performance.

Glutes are harmed the most by the excessive sitting down. The muscles become weak over time and are unable to exert themselves. Poorly functioning glutes can cause the hamstrings and lower back muscles to become overworked and more prone to injury during exercise.

To prevent such injuries, it's especially important for athletes to activate and strengthen the butt muscles so that they can do their job.

In this article, we will look at some exercises athletes can use to activate their glute muscles. If you're interested in more exercises for athletes, check out our articles on functional exercises for athletes, ab exercises for athletes, mobility exercises for athletes, and more.

Best Glute Activation Exercises for Athletes

Check out the following five glute activation exercises for athletes:

1) Glute Bridge

Here's an exercise that's necessary for mostly everyone - whether you are an athlete or a working professional who has to sit long hours.

Glute bridge is a versatile technique that can be utilized for butt activation as well as strength development. If you're using this exercise, it's critical that you FEEL your glutes working.

Instructions:

Lie on your back with your arms by your sides, knees bent, and feet flat on the floor.

At the top, raise your hips, and compress your buttocks.

A common error here is to elevate your hips too high, causing the lower back to do the majority of the work.

Lower yourself till your buttocks are practically in contact with the ground.

2) Deadlift

This is a highly functional exercise that can work out a lot of muscles at the same time.

The deadlift is traditionally done with a bar and plates or a stationary barbell, but it can also be done with dumbbells. It exercises the hamstrings, quadriceps, gluteals, and lower back as well as the rest of the lower body.

Instructions:

Stand up straight with the barbell in front of you. Maintain hip-distance between your feet.

To grab the bar, bend your knees, lower your hips, and lunge forward.

Make sure your arms are somewhat wider than shoulder width and hands little wider than shoulder width. Inhale deeply.

Exhale; straighten your back and knees, and lift the barbell. Squeeze your glutes while bringing your hips forward.

Return to step 2, and lower yourself till the bar reaches the floor again.

3) Side Lunge

It engages the adductors and abductors, which aid in hip stabilization. This motion can be performed with or without weight. Hold a kettlebell or dumbbell at chest height if you want to employ weight.

Instructions:

Take a broad step to the side with your left leg. Hold a pair of dumbbells in each hand.

Your toes should be pointing in the same direction, and feet flat on the floor.

As you step outward, bend your left leg, and keep your hips back. It should feel like you're attempting to sit on a chair with only one side of your lower body.

Return to the starting position by releasing the position by pushing off your left foot.

Perform one set of side lunges on your left leg before switching to your right.

4) Weighted Step-up

The weighted step up is a simple workout that targets the glutes while putting minimal strain on the knee joint. You can gradually increase glute strength and power by starting with a lower bench with little to no weight.

Instructions:

Stand directly in front of a step, plyo box, or bench. Hold a pair of dumbbells at shoulder height in your hands.

Step up with your right foot, forcing your heel into the ground to straighten your right leg.

Bring your left foot up to meet your right foot on the step.

Bend your right knee, and take a step back with your left foot.

Bring your right foot to meet your left foot on the ground.

5) Donkey Kick

It's a tried-and-true classic. It's a fabulous motion for working on core stability and hip extension unilaterally. This technique engages the entire core while also engaging the butt muscles.

Instructions:

Begin on your hands and knees, with your knees under your hips and hands under your shoulders. Extend your toes.

With one leg back and the foot flexed, press the heel up towards the ceiling while keeping the knee bent close to 90 degrees.

Keep your lower back straight, and draw your belly button in towards your spine to stabilize your abs.

As you lift, make sure to squeeze the glute of the leg you're raising to force the heel up.

The foot should drive straight up to the ceiling, with the knee not bending.

Do not bend your elbows to raise your leg higher. Squeeze your glute at the peak, and lower and repeat.

Maintain your hips square to the ground as well. You don't want to rotate open only to get a better view.

Hold at the top for 2-5 seconds to get the most of this activation technique.

Takeaway

The aforementioned glute activation exercises can help strengthen your butt. Strong glutes also help improve posture, strength, speed, and form for athletes.

