6 Best Ab Exercises for Athletes

Ab exercises are crucial for athletes. Although they require strength, endurance, and stamina in all parts, a strong core gives them the ability to coordinate movement and transfer power between the upper and lower bodies.

The core, of course, is made up of all the muscles in the trunk of the body. These muscles work together to initiate power for both ordinary tasks and athletic movements. They are also responsible for supporting the spine.

Deep abdominal and lower back muscles are the most important for maintaining strength and stability; a weak lower back can cause injury even while performing simple tasks. A functionally strong core is essential for athletes to have enhanced athletic performance and injury prevention.

Hence, athletes need some of the best ab exercises out there that will challenge their core and work it out from all possible angles. Read on to learn more about which core strength exercises for athletes are some of the best.

Best Ab Exercises for Athletes

Check out the following six ab exercises for athletes:

1) Renegade Row

This ab exercise is the ultimate test of core strength. The core, as well as muscles in the shoulders, back, chest, hips, and even quads, must all work together to hold you in the appropriate position during this exercise.

Instructions:

Set up two dumbbells on the floor, parallel to each other with a distance of about 12-14 inches between them.

Get into a push-up position with your hands grasping the dumbbells instead of lying flat on the ground. Keep your feet positioned shoulder-width apart.

Maintain a tight core, and keep your back flat, with your hips square to the ground.

Once you feel ready, pick up the dumbbell on your right and row it to your side.

Lower the dumbbell to the ground slowly, and repeat. Repeat the exercise with your opposite side.

2) Hanging Leg Raise

Simply hanging on to the bar will activate your entire upper body and core. Once you add leg raises, this ab exercise makes the entire core work even harder.

Instructions:

Hold onto a bar with your arms and legs straight, as if completing a Pull-Up.

Bring your legs up till they're parallel to the ground while keeping your core taut.

Lower your legs slowly back to the starting position.

Make effort to avoid rocking back and forth.

3) Core Engaged Dead Bug

This exercise may appear simple, but when done correctly, it's one of the finest ways to build the core muscles. Especially for athletes, the benefit of this exercise is that it improves breathing patterns and trains the core to brace as the legs move, which is necessary for sports.

Instructions:

Lie on your back, and extend your arms in front of your shoulders.

Hold a resistance band or cable overhead with the attachment or machine.

Make a 90-degree angle with your hips and knees by raising your legs up above the floor.

Tighten your abdominal muscles, and press your lower back against the floor to avoid overarching your back. Take a long, deep breath in.

As you exhale, lift your right arm overhead, and slowly stretch your left leg toward the floor. Maintain a strong core, and avoid letting your lower back arch.

Return your arm and leg to the starting position slowly. Rep with your other arm and leg.

4) Palloff Press

This ab exercise trains the core to resist rotation. This anti-rotation exercise will help you attain stability in your core, obliques, and lower back.

Instructions:

Position your feet wider than your hip width apart and torso perpendicular to a cable machine.

Hold the cable handle in front of your chest with both hands.

Extend your arms in front of your chest while keeping your core tight.

Return to the starting position by bringing your hands back to your chest.

5) Farmer's Walk

This is generally considered a full body exercise, as the entire body gets worked. However, it can also be an excellent ab exercise, as it's known to enhance core strength, balance, coordination, and power output. The exercise challenges the core, keeps you straight and upright, and the walk adds intensity to it.

Instructions:

Grab the weights as you stand between two sets of dumbbells, kettlebells, or bespoke barbells.

To lift the weights, brace your core and glutes, and drive through the floor.

Take tiny and rapid steps for the prescribed distance or time, keeping your core tight, back flat, and shoulders down and back.

Place the weights carefully— do not just toss them on the floor.

6) Reverse Crunch

This ab exercise can make you feel as if you got kicked in the stomach. Yep, its that difficult.

Instructions:

Place your thighs perpendicular to the ground on a bench.

Insert a foam roller between your hamstrings and calves, and squeeze.

Place your hands over your head, and hold the bench's sides.

Contract your abs hard to push your buttocks off the bench and knees up above your chest. Hold the stance for one or two seconds while contracting the abs fully.

Slowly return to the starting position, making sure your buttocks are on the bench and thighs are perpendicular to the ground.

Takeaway

Athletes need to perform a variety of ab exercises to keep their core fit and ready to take on anything.

Athletes need to perform a variety of ab exercises to keep their core fit and ready to take on anything.

