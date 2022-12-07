5 Best Glute Exercises for Mass

Are you looking for the best glute exercises for mass in order to achieve a more contoured, larger butt?

We all desire butts that are as high, tight, round, and firm as those celebrities who appear to have flawless butts, but achieving this is another story.

In addition to easing back pain and lowering the chances of injury, strengthening the glute muscles can enhance your posture and sports performance.

What are the Best Glute Exercises for Mass

It is beneficial to give your glute muscles special attention in your training regimen because they perform many more functions than just filling out your favorite pair of pants.

For quick, athletic motions necessary for success in sports, the glutes are the driving force. In addition, the muscles are necessary for good posture and movement; for example, without strong glutes, moving your body will be difficult.

Here's a list of some of the best glute exercises for mass:

1) Hip thrusters

Hip thrusters are one of the really good glute exercises for mass. It focuses on your glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps as well.

Here’s how to do the hip thrusters:

Spread your arms widely while lying flat on the ground with your shoulder blades touching the floor.

Keep your knees bent at a 90-degree angle and your feet flat on the floor.

For a natural push, raise your hips while contracting your glutes and engaging your core.

As you elevate, keep your neck in a neutral position.

Try performing this exercise on one leg or with weights as you become more comfortable with it.

2) Single-leg glute bridge

This exercise resembles hip thrust, but even without weights, utilizing one leg at a time makes it harder. It's one of the best glute exercises for mass to enhance your hip stability for athletic activities like running.

Here’s how to do a single-leg glute bridge:

Knees bent, one foot firmly planted on the ground, and one foot straight up in the air, lie on your back.

In order to align your body from your knees to your shoulders in a single, uninterrupted line, tighten your glutes and push your hips up.

Take a deep inhale, hold, and gently release.

Then, switch sides after 10-15 repetitions.

3) Weighted donkey kicks

Weighted donkey kicks are one of the most fantastic glute exercises for mass. By adding or reducing weight, it can be advanced or regressed and targets the glutes and hamstrings.

Here’s how to do the weighted donkey kicks:

Put an ankle weight on each ankle and get down on all fours.

Return to the starting position by lifting your right leg behind you while maintaining a 90-degree bend in the knee so the shin is parallel to the ceiling.

On each side, try to complete 15 reps.

4) Frog pump

While you'll be concentrating on extending your hips while they are externally rotated, this is one of the most terrific glute exercises for mass to utilize as a warmup or finisher for your glutes, which you'll really feel working throughout this exercise.

Here’s how to do the frog pumps:

Start the exercise by lying on your back with a dumbbell on your lap, your feet close together, and your hips externally rotated.

In this position, while maintaining a strong core, perform a bridge, squeezing your glutes firmly at the top.

Aim to complete 3-4 sets of 10-15 reps.

5) Bulgarian split squat

This is one of the greatest glute exercises for mass as it tones the muscles in the legs, particularly the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves, as a lower body workout. Additionally, because it's a one-leg exercise, your core has to work extremely hard to keep you balanced.

Here’s how to do the Bulgarian split squat:

Place your other foot about two to three feet away from the bench as you step out from a standing position, placing your back foot on a bench or couch.

Hold a pair of dumbbells at your sides.

Begin the action by controlling the descent of your body straight down until your front knee is in a runner's lunge and your rear knee is almost touching the floor.

Then, drive through your front heel with your weight to stand back up, flexing your glutes and quads as you do so.

Do 3-5 sets of 10-12 repetitions on each leg.

Conclusion

You can prevent lower-body injuries, enhance sports performance, correct posture, build a stronger back and core, and improve your general health by toning and strengthening your glutes. The aforementioned glute exercises for mass must be included in your daily routine.

