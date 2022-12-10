5 Best Glute Isolation Exercises for a Bigger Butt

If you want to get bigger glutes quickly, you need to include glute isolation exercises to focus on all the muscles. There are two ways to do that.

The first involves using machines or bands that focus on isolated movements like leg extensions or kickbacks. The second is free weight exercises like squats and lunges that require multiple muscle groups to work together for the best results.

In this article, we will take a look at a few best glute isolation exercises and explain why they work well for building strong muscles without causing bulkiness or fat gain (or loss).

Best Glute Isolation Exercises to Build Mass and Strength

Here are five easy glute isolation exercises you can include in your daily workout routine:

1) Forward Step-up

It's one of the most effective exercises for glute activation, as it involves a hip extension rather than knee flexion or toe raise. That means you will be targeting more glutes and hamstrings than the quads, as they're responsible for extending the hips.

To do a forward step-up:

Do a single-leg glute activation exercise by standing on a step or box with one foot, ideally with the hip and knee bent at least 90 degrees.

Assume that you're trying to kick your butt with your other leg; push through the step and step up into a fully extended position.

Slowly lower yourself down to the starting position, and complete all reps on one side before switching legs.

2) Single-leg Deadlift

One-legged Romanian deadlifts are a fabulous glute isolation exercise, as they involve using one leg, which is a more athletic position. You can use your bodyweight or dumbbells to do them as a balance or strength exercise.

To do a single-leg deadlift:

Stand on one foot, and hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height.

While using core muscles and hamstring muscles to stabilize, focus on engaging glutes to lower forward till you feel a good stretch.

Focus on strong glutes as you return to the starting position, repeating all reps while keeping your feet flat.

3) Wall-Sit

You can challenge your glutes in an isometric position. If you have weak knees, you may be able to isolate your glutes without aggravating your injury.

Training in static positions has unique benefits for building glutes, so use your mind-muscle connection to make the wall-sit a great exercise for isolating the butt muscles.

To do a wall-sit:

To activate the glutes, stand with your back against a wall.

Bend your knees and hips till they're almost at 90 degrees.

Lower them a bit more for an added challenge. Hold for as long as you can.

Focus on squeezing the muscle and not letting others take over.

4) Side Plank

The side plank is a common glute isolation exercise for strengthening the core, but many don’t realize that it also tones the glutes. The gluteus medius is the muscle that holds up the hips from the side, so if you want to get a burn in your glutes, try this move.

To do a side plank:

Lie on your side with your bottom elbow directly under the shoulder, and squeeze your buttock muscles.

Lift up so that there's a straight line from your head to feet.

Hold for the desired time, and slowly lower yourself back down.

If the exercise is too difficult when performed from the feet, you can do it from the knees, keeping them bent.

5) Transverse Lunge

While the side lunge is a great glute isolation exercise, the transverse lunge actually stimulates more glute activation. See the video below if you haven’t seen this move before, and make sure to add it to your next glute workout.

To do a transverse lunge:

With a dumbbell in each hand, or holding a weight at chest height, step one foot back.

Keep your upper body in line with your stepping leg as you squat down before pressing up and turning back to face the front.

Repeat all reps on one side before switching to the other leg.

Takeaway

Strong gluteal muscles are vital for keeping the body in balance, which is why they're so important for injury prevention. They help stabilize the pelvis and lower back, preventing excessive motion that can lead to overuse injuries or even spinal disc herniations.

Gluteal muscles work together as part of the kinetic chain — the series of linked muscle groups that move the body. When one group is strong, it helps protect other muscles and joints from injury by doing more of the work they would usually have done themselves.

Stronger glutes are important for injury prevention and good posture. Try some of the aforementioned glute isolation exercises, and you will be on your way to stronger glutes that can support your body for years.

