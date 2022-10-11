5 Best High Intensity Exercises to Burn Belly Fat & Achieve Tiny Waist

If your goal is to become leaner, you must have searched for exercises to burn belly fat. That's the most common thing to do to lose weight and become leaner.

While there are several exercises to burn belly fat, the intensity differs. Some are low intensity for individuals who are just beginning their fitness journey. Others are high-intensity for people who have been in the fitness game for a while or ones who're used to intense exercises or activities, like swimming, dancing, cycling, etc.

High Intensity Exercises to Burn Belly Fat

The following are five high intensity exercises to burn belly fat that are often recommended by coaches and fitness enthusiasts:

1) Burpee

Burpees are by far one of the top high intensity exercises. You need to engage your entire body for this exercise, such as the legs, upper body, and joints.

However, you can begin with half-burpees where you eliminate the final push up, and only focus on the first part of the exercise. As you become stronger, you can begin working on the push-up as well.

2) Jump Squat

Jump squats help improve muscle endurance and strengthen the joints. Ideally, you should be well-versed with squats before you move to jump squats.

When you do jump squats, make sure to land soft on your knees. Do not stiffen your knees upon landing on the floor following the jump, as that can lead to serious injury.

It’s best to bend the knees slightly on jumping and proceeding to do squats before moving back upwards.

3) Plank Jack

If you’ve done planks and jumping jacks, it’s time for plank jacks. It’s an extremely helpful high intensity exercise to burn belly fat. You need to move to an elbow plank position, and tighten your core muscles.

Keep your core tight; spread your legs with a slight jump, and land on your toes. Your hips should be as stable as possible. Bring your feet together with another slight jump, and land on your toes.

Do this move continuously without any breaks, just the way you would do jumping jacks.

4) Jump Rope

Jump ropes are a great way to trigger weight loss. Not only can you do jumps and skips, but you can also complete workouts using jump ropes.

Ideally, you should know how to be comfortable using a jump rope if you want to reap optimum benefits from it. Jump ropes improve stamina and force the body to burn stored calories for the extra effort required during the exercise.

5) Devil’s Press

Devil’s press is an interesting exercise to lose weight. The upper body and lower body engages during the exercise, and the primary focus is on ensuring to activate all the muscles and raise metabolism.

The more you boost your metabolism, the better it is for you in terms of weight loss. Such exercises to burn belly fat can help with raising metabolism significantly and help burn calories even after you’re done with the workout session.

Bottom Line

High intensity exercises to burn belly fat are useful when you want to accelerate weight loss. However, you will need to be in a calorie deficit if you want to trigger the process.

The only time your body will burn stored calories is when it needs to make up for a deficit. That can only be created using a calorie-deficit diet.

