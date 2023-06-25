5 Best Hinge Exercises to Boost Strength and Stability

Hip hinge exercises are an effective way to work on the stability and strength of the core muscles. These exercises are basic movements that involve bending at your hip joints and moving your glutes back while maintaining a stable spine position.

Why Should You Practice Hip Hinge Exercises?

Regular practice of these exercises not only offers a fundamental movement for the core, but they also target the hips and the surrounding muscles and mobilize the thoracic spine as well.

From targeting the core and hips to working on the lower back, hamstrings, and glutes, a hinge workout can help keep your body upright and injury free. Additionally, these exercises can help you build muscles, boost your vertical jump, enhance your power, and ease lower back pain as well.

Hinge workouts target the hips and the surrounding muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Victor Freitas)

To help you get started, we’ve listed below a few of the most effective hinge movements that are sure to provide you with amazing benefits.

5 Best Hip Hinge Exercises to Practice

Practicing these hip hinge exercises regularly will offer you an incredible workout session by targeting your core and other major muscles.

1. Barbell deadlift

Barbell deadlift is one of the topmost hinge exercises that is excellent for developing massive muscles along the entire posterior chain. This exercise boosts strength and improves athletic performance as well.

To do this exercise:

Stand straight, facing a barbell with your feet at a shoulder-width distance.

Now, hinge at your waist and grab the barbell outside your knees. Make sure to keep your arms locked the entire time.

Maintain a neutral spine and engage your hamstrings as you pull the barbell off the floor by extending your hips and knees.

Once the barbell gets above your knees, push your hips forward and complete the movement.

Lower the barbell down and repeat.

Barbell deadlift is one of the best hinge exercises. (Photo via Pexels/Leon Ardho)

2. Barbell hip thrust

The barbell hip thrust is arguably one of the most effective hinge movements to strengthen the glutes. The movement also targets and stabilizes the core muscles.

To do this exercise:

Sit in front of a bench and rest your upper back against the bench with a barbell across your thighs.

Hold the barbell tightly, position your feet at shoulder width and keep your knees bent at a 90-degree angle.

Now, push your hips towards the ceiling while engaging your glutes at the top of the movement.

Lift your hips as high as possible, and at full extension, lower your hips down.

3. Kettlebell swing

The kettlebell swing is one of the most popular hinge exercises that help build strength in your posterior chain muscles while also working on your glutes. This exercise is an excellent way to add mass to your glutes.

To do this exercise:

Stand upright with your feet slightly wider than shoulder width and hold a kettlebell with both hands between your legs.

Hinge at your waist slightly and bend your knees as you swing the kettlebell between your legs.

Simultaneously push your hips to the front as you swing the kettlebell straight in front of you.

Continue.

Kettlebell swing help build strength in your posterior chain muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Binyamin Mellish)

4. Cable pull through

The cable pull through is a great hinge movement that targets the glutes and also helps stabilize your midsection.

To do this exercise:

Attach a rope to a low pulley cable station and stand straight facing away from the machine.

Reach down and hold the ends of the rope in each hand, and make sure the rope is in between your legs.

Now, hinge and bend your knees to lower your torso at a 45-degree angle.

From there, drive your hips forward, and then raise your torso straight to a standing position.

Lower the rope by reversing the movement.

5. Barbell good morning

The barbell good morning is among the most productive compound hinge exercises that target the hamstrings, glutes, core, and other major lower body muscles all at once.

To do this exercise:

Place a barbell across your upper back and stand with your feet slightly wider than your shoulder width.

Grab the barbell with your hands outside your shoulder muscles.

Now, squeeze your shoulder blades together and bend your knees as you hinge forward at your hips.

As you hinge, push your glutes and hips back, and make sure that your spine is in a neutral position.

Lift your torso and return to the starting position.

Barbell good morning targets the hamstrings, glutes, and core.(Photo via Pexels/Anete Lusina)

When performing these hip hinge exercises, however, follow the correct form and keep your posture upright to avoid serious injury to your lumbar spine and lower back. Aim to perform 8 to 10 reps of each exercise and start slow, especially if you are a beginner.

