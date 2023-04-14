Unlocking Your Athletic Potential with These 7 Posterior Chain Exercises

To improve your athletic performance at the best level, you need posterior chain exercises in your routine. The posterior chain includes the erector spinae, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. A strong posterior chain is essential for anyone who wants to move well, feel strong, and be free from pain.

The best posterior chain exercises that you can incorporate into your workout routine to build a stronger, healthier body

Deadlifts can be performed with barbells, dumbbells, or kettlebells, and they can be done using various stances such as conventional, sumo, or Romanian (Victor Freitas/ Pexels)

1. Deadlifts - Deadlifts are widely considered the king of posterior chain exercises. They target the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back while also engaging the core and upper back. Deadlifts can be performed with barbells, dumbbells, or kettlebells, and they can be done using various stances such as conventional, sumo, or Romanian. When performing deadlifts, it's important to maintain proper form, including a neutral spine and engaged core.

2. Hip Thrusts - Hip thrusts are an excellent exercise for targeting the glutes, which are one of the largest and most powerful muscles in the body. Hip thrusts involve lifting the hips off the ground while keeping the feet flat and knees bent. This exercise can be performed with a barbell, dumbbell, or resistance band. To get the most out of hip thrusts, focus on squeezing the glutes at the top of the movement and using a full range of motion.

3. Romanian Deadlifts - Romanian deadlifts (RDLs) are similar to conventional deadlifts but place more emphasis on the hamstrings and glutes. RDLs involve hinging at the hips while keeping the knees slightly bent, which puts more tension on the posterior chain. This exercise can be performed with a barbell, dumbbell, or kettlebell. When performing RDLs, focus on maintaining a neutral spine and engaging the core.

4. Glute Bridges - Glute bridges are a great exercise for targeting the glutes and lower back. They involve lifting the hips off the ground while keeping the feet flat and knees bent. Glute bridges can be performed with body weight, a barbell, or a resistance band. To get the most out of this exercise, focus on squeezing the glutes at the top of the movement and using a full range of motion.

5. Pull-Ups - While not commonly thought of as a posterior chain exercise, pull-ups are an excellent way to strengthen the upper back muscles, including the erector spinae. Pull-ups can be performed using a bar or rings and can be done with various grips such as overhand, underhand, or neutral. When performing pull-ups, focus on maintaining a neutral spine and engaging the core.

6. Reverse Lunges - Reverse lunges are a great exercise for targeting the glutes, hamstrings, and calves. This exercise involves stepping back with one foot and lowering the body until the knee touches the ground. Reverse lunges can be performed with bodyweight, dumbbells, or kettlebells. When performing reverse lunges, focus on maintaining proper form, including a neutral spine and engaged core.

Reverse lunges are a great exercise for targeting the glutes, hamstrings, and calves. (Jonathan Borba/ Pexels)

7. Good Mornings - Good mornings are an excellent exercise for targeting the erector spinae, which are the muscles that run along the spine. This exercise involves hinging at the hips while keeping the back straight and lowering the torso until it's parallel to the ground. Good mornings can be performed with a barbell or resistance band. When performing good mornings, focus on maintaining proper form and engaging the core.

Incorporating Posterior Chain Exercises into Your Workout Routine

To get the most out of posterior chain exercises, it's important to incorporate them into your workout routine consistently. Here are some tips for doing so:

Building a strong posterior chain is essential for anyone looking to improve their overall health (Andrea Piacquadio/ Pexels)

Start with the basics: If you're new to posterior chain exercises, start with the basics, such as bodyweight glute bridges and reverse lunges. As you become more comfortable, you can add weight and progress to more advanced exercises. Mix it up: Incorporating a variety of posterior chain exercises into your routine will help you target different muscles and prevent boredom. Try incorporating a mix of deadlifts, hip thrusts, lunges, and other exercises to keep things interesting. Increase weight gradually: As you get stronger, gradually increase the weight you're using for your exercises. This will help you continue to challenge your muscles and see progress over time. Prioritize proper form: Proper form is crucial when performing posterior chain exercises. Focus on maintaining a neutral spine and engaging your core throughout each exercise. If you're unsure about proper form, consider working with a personal trainer or coach to ensure you're performing each exercise correctly. Allow for adequate recovery: Posterior chain exercises can be intense, so it's important to allow for adequate recovery time between workouts. Make sure you're getting enough sleep, eating a healthy diet, and allowing your muscles time to rest and recover between workouts.

Building a strong posterior chain is essential for anyone looking to improve their overall health, posture, and athletic performance. Incorporating posterior chain exercises into your workout routine can help you target these important muscle groups and see real progress over time. By starting with the basics, mixing up your routine, prioritizing proper form, and allowing for adequate recovery time, you can build a stronger, healthier body that's better equipped to handle whatever life throws your way.

