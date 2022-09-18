How to Do Reverse Lunge: Benefits, Tips, Techniques, and Variations

Reverse lunges are one of the best exercises to increase single-leg strength, balance, and overall stability.

They target the quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings while strengthening the core and lower back. Unlike forward lunge variations, the reverse lunge emphasizes the glutes in the front leg instead of focusing on the quads or hip flexors.

If you regularly do lunges or want to start adding them to your routine, this tutorial will be helpful for you.

When performed correctly, lunges can help you build single-leg strength and improve your balance while boosting your cardio. If you add a barbell or hold heavy dumbbells by your sides, the lunge can become an effective muscle-builder.

How to Do Reverse Lunges with Correct Form?

To perform a reverse lunge:

Stand with your feet at shoulder width. Squeeze your glutes and the muscles of your upper back, and look straight ahead at a neutral point.

You can start lunging with only your bodyweight or add weight using dumbbells or kettlebells held in different positions.

Whatever you use, start with two dumbbells held at hip level.

Take a step back with one leg, toe first, and land on the ground without slamming your knee.

Bend your knees to form right angles with each leg.

Drive off the ground with your front foot, and step forward with your rear leg into the starting position.

To stay balanced, keep your torso upright by squeezing your stomach muscles.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Here are some common mistakes to avoid:

1) Front Knee Bend

When you do a reverse lunge, make sure to keep your front knee in line with your toes. Letting your knees cave inward is common and can be caused by weak muscles in the inside of your thighs or around the hips.

2) Hunching Over

The most common mistake people make while doing lunges is hunching their upper body forward. Instead, keep your shoulders back and head up as you complete the lunge to feel a stretch in front of your hip and thigh muscles.

When you look forward, your body should follow. Keep your head up as you walk to avoid hunching over.

3) Leaning Side to Side

When you lunge, the swaying of your torso is a sure sign that you need to tighten your ab muscles. If you wear shoes with thick soles or no shoes at all, it will be easier for you to hold your balance.

Tips and Techniques

Here are some of tips and tricks to follow while performing reverse lunges:

Keeping your heels down and feet pointed forward, raise the knee of your rear leg as high as you can while keeping it parallel to the floor.

Maintain good posture and a straight back, keeping your head up throughout the movement.

As you lunge down, your back knee should be no more than a couple of inches off the ground.

Take a breath in as you go down, and exhale forcefully as you push yourself back up.

Reverse Lunge Variations

Once you become comfortable with the standard version of the reverse lunge, try these variations to spice up your training:

1) Reverse Lunge Level-Up

How to do this exercise?

Stand with your feet together and core squeezed, looking straight ahead.

Take a step back into a reverse lunge, bending your knees at around 90 degrees.

Step back with your right leg, and swing your left arm up.

Lean forward slightly as you lift your torso.

Drive your rear knee up to stand, holding it in an elevated position for a quick beat.

Swing your arms as if you're running.

2) Double Hop Reverse Lunge

How to do it?

Start in a reverse lunge, and step your back foot over your other leg.

Turn your eyes away from the forward position while also changing the direction of your hips and shoulders.

The front leg should remain planted. This step is called a curtsy lunge.

Alternate between curtsy lunge and reverse lunge by stepping back into a reverse lunge position and stepping back up and returning to a standing alignment.

Complete three sets of 8-10 reps on each side.

Takeaway

Reverse lunges can be a great addition to your routine of leg exercises. If performed correctly, this exercise can provide your legs with some much-needed strength and balance training. That doesn't mean you have to do so every time you go for a run or hit the gym.

Like all other exercises, the reverse lunge can become tedious after a while. Just like alternating between squats and deadlifts, replacing a standard quad exercise once in a while with a reverse lunge can be a refreshing change.

