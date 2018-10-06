×
5 Best Inner Thigh Workouts To Get Sculpted Inner Thighs

Inner thighs often accumulate loads of fat when one doesn't incorporate exercise into their daily routine. This is highly undesirable as getting rid of the fat in this area is not an easy job and requires tremendous discipline and unrivalled commitment levels.

One way to accelerate losing fat in this area is by starting a highly-focused workout program that targets these muscles with increased accuracy. Apart from burning the fat, these exercises go a long way towards building those sculpted inner thighs.

Nevertheless, perform proper warm-up exercises before starting the training program to flex the muscles and improve blood circulation of the target muscle group. Also, ensure that the program has enough variety to train all the thigh muscles to avoid any complications down the line such as muscle imbalances.

Let us not wait any longer and look closer at the five powerful exercises that you should add to your training program to build strong and muscular inner thighs.

#1 Stability Ball Leg Lifts


Adding the stability ball to the regular leg lifts helps tone the muscles with greater accuracy. Apart from training the inner thighs, the exercise is effective in toning the abdominal muscles as well.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on the side on the floor with your legs stacked on top of each other. Move the upper leg upwards and position the stability ball between the legs.

Step 2: With a stationary torso, slowly raise the stability ball such that both the legs are off the floor.

Step 3: Pause for a moment and return to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise the recommended number of times. Perform the same motion using the other leg to train the other set of inner thigh muscles.

Important tips: Do not bend your legs throughout the duration of the exercise. Wear ankle weights while performing this exercise for added resistance and improved customisability.

Next-up: Transverse Lunge

