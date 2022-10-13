5 Best Kettlebell Exercises for Big Strong Glutes

Kettlebell is undoubtedly one of the most useful pieces of equipment. Kettlebells are like dumbbells, as they're small and easy to carry, but they also provide a unique challenge.

The spherical weight of the kettlebell can be anywhere from six to eight inches from the hand, which adds a different challenge for core stability and stabilizer muscles.

Adding kettlebells to your workout routine is a great way to build and strengthen the glutes. Kettlebell moves work all the muscles in the butt and a lot of other muscles as well. Read on to learn about some amazing kettlebell workouts.

Best Kettlebell Exercises for Big Strong Glutes

Try these five kettlebell exercises for big and strong glutes:

1) Kettlebell Swing

This exercise boosts hip power and explosiveness. It's a full body exercise, so it also works the hamstrings, abs, and many other muscles.

Here's how you do it:

Hold a kettlebell by the flat top handle with both hands. Let your arms rest so that the kettlebell hangs down between your legs.

Set your legs a little farther apart than the width of your hips. Your toes should point outward just a bit.

Keep your back flat, and tighten your core to start. Kneel down, and push your buttocks back.

As you push the kettlebell up, press your weight down into your feet, and squeeze your quads and glutes while keeping your arms straight.

To stand up, spread out your hips and legs. With this move, the kettlebell will go up to just above shoulder level.

Keep the kettlebell's momentum in check as you lower it back to the starting position to complete one rep.

2) Single Leg Kettlebell Deadlift

This is an excellent glute activation exercise and quite effective, as it works on one glute at a time.

Here's how you do it:

Hold a kettlebell in your right hand, and lift your left foot just a bit off the ground.

While keeping your back straight, lean your whole torso forward, and lift your left leg. The left leg should stay in line with the rest of the body.

The kettlebell should get closer and closer to the ground. Keep pulling down on your left shoulder blade.

With your back straight, stand up straight to get back to where you started to complete one rep.

To get the most out of this move, keep your right foot off the ground as you do the reps.

3) Goblet Squat

One of the best lower body kettlebell exercises, the goblet squat helps you feel the glutes the most. As the weight is in front, you are hinging and slightly leaning forward. When you stand up, you push through your heels and squeeze your glutes.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Stand with your feet a little farther apart than the hips and toes pointing outward.

Hold a 20- to 40-pound kettlebell in front of you, with your palms facing each other. Either hold it upside down at the base (as shown) or right side up by the lower part of the handle (aka the horns). Bring your elbows closer to your sides.

Keep your chest up, and squat down till your thighs are parallel to the ground. The arms and the kettlebell should always stay between your legs and close to the body.

Wait for a while, and and slowly get back up to complete one repetition.

4) Kettlebell Bent-Leg Deadlift

One of the best exercises for the buttocks is the deadlift. The kettlebell version is one way to do it.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Put a kettlebell on the ground in front of your feet. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Turn your hips back, and tighten your core while keeping your chest up. Get down to a squat.

At the bottom of your squat, use both hands to grab the kettlebell by its handle.

Slowly stand up, keeping the kettlebell close to your body.

At the top, squeeze your buttocks for a few seconds.

Repeat the steps to get back into a squat, and put the dumbbell back on the ground to complete one rep.

5) Bulgarian Split Squat with Kettlebell

The kettlebell Bulgarian split squat works both the glutes and the hamstrings. The front glute should feel the most work, while the back hip flexor should only feel a slight stretch.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Keep a kettlebell in each hand.

Start by putting the toes of your right foot at about knee height. Thatcould be a step deck, bench, box, stair, or chair. Don't bend your left leg.

Make sure the left foot is far enough out that when you lower your hips; the knee should stay right over the ankle.

Bending your left knee, squeeze your right buttock, and lower your pelvis towards the ground.

To straighten your left knee, press your left heel into the ground to complete one rep.

Takeaway

The aforementioned kettlebell exercises help target and tone the glutes as well as strengthen them.

