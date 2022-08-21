5 Best Kettlebell Exercises for Women

Kettlebell exercises help develop wrist and forearm strength better than free weights, which tend to move in straight lines.

These exercises are different from other strength training workouts you may have attempted. They offer a more comprehensive form of exercise that simultaneously works numerous muscle groups.

For that reason, kettlebell exercises are a great choice to maximize your physical activity if you're short on time. You'll get the most out of your workout to improve your health.

Kettlebell exercises activate hundreds of muscles simultaneously, providing a full body workout. These workouts are extremely technical and precise, but when done correctly, they can increase your strength, endurance, and flexibility.

Best Kettlebell Exercises

You might be amazed that your body is capable of a heavier kettlebell, as many kettlebell workouts require full body activation and recruit several muscle groups, but make sure to perfect the technique before progressing. Consult your doctor or other healthcare provider before beginning any new fitness or training programme.

The following five kettlebell exercises can be included by women in their regular exercise plan or 15-minute kettlebell full body routine:

1) Kettlebell Deadlift

Instructions:

Place a kettlebell between your foot arches while standing with your feet hip-distance apart.

Make sure your shoulders are higher than your hips, and your hips are higher than your knees while you hold the kettlebell handle in both hands.

You are in a deadlift position now. Push your shoulders back and down while engaging your core and maintaining a flat back.

Lift the kettlebell up to stand while tightening your glutes and firmly planting your feet into the ground.

Keep your back straight as you lower the kettlebell to the ground, and avoid letting your chest extend over your hips.

2) Strict Press

Instructions:

As you start, stand erect with your feet hip-width apart and the kettlebell racked.

As you press the weight overhead, tighten your glutes, and brace your midsection. In addition, your elbow should be locked out at the top, with your bicep aligned with your ear.

Reverse the process by controlling the weight back to the rack position.

Once you're done, make sure to repeat the motion on the other side.

3) Push Press

Instructions:

Start by assuming a tall stance, with your feet hip-width apart and the kettlebell racked.

Drive the kettlebell overhead while performing a shallow knee dipping movement and an explosive heel press into the floor.

Your elbow should be locked out at the top, and your bicep should line up with your ear.

Control the weight till it's in the rack position, and repeat.

When done, make sure to repeat the motion on the other side.

4) Kettlebell Squat Thruster

Instructions:

Start by holding two kettlebells—one in each hand—in the rack position. It involves holding them firmly by the handles and pulling your fists up to your chin while keeping your elbows pointing down.

Your outer forearm will rest on the kettlebells.

Squat down while keeping your arms close to your torso. As you stand, drive the kettlebells above with great force.

Repeat while returning to the rack position.

5) Kettlebell Snatch

Instructions:

Start by swinging a kettlebell with one hand.

Once you've mastered the exercise, switch from a swing to a high pull. Do so utilize the final burst of momentum at the peak of the swing to activate the upper lats, traps, and deltoids to pull the bell toward your body.

Tilt your forearm up as the bell approaches to 'weave' it through, avoiding the dreaded kettlebell forearm flop.

As the bell gets closer, straighten your arm, and use momentum to 'snatch' the bell the remaining distance over your head.

After pausing in the highest position flip the bell over your hand, and allow it to swing down once more.

Takeaway

There are countless workouts and variations you can perform with kettlebells, but the aforementioned ones are a wonderful place to start for both men and women.

Including kettlebells in your routine is a terrific option if you want to develop strength and endurance, and especially core strength and stability. As always, proceed cautiously and slowly; the last thing you want is an injury that will cause you to lose speed.

