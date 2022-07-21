5 Best Kettlebell Exercises for Women to Get Stronger Glutes

Kettlebell exercises are one of the finest strategies to develop your butt and get stronger glutes. Their form holds the secret.

When completing exercises like loading the core, hips and glutes with a kettlebell, it's simpler to find better postures, as the load is kept nearer and more aligned with the trainee's centre of mass.

With each rep, set and session, you can build more strength and adaptation. Kettlebells are simple to use, allowing for broader range of action and providing the necessary stimulation to improve gluteal muscle mass.

When performed slowly and with modest weights, kettlebell exercises are excellent for beginners who are just starting out with kettlebells. Individuals with intermediate or advanced fitness levels might make things more difficult by choosing to lift larger weights and work out more quickly.

Define Your Glutes with Kettlebell Exercises

The largest muscle in the human body, the gluteus maximus, supports your upright posture and allows you to carry out basic lower body tasks, like ascending stairs. Apart from reducing lower back discomfort, gluteal muscle development can improve balance and lumbar muscle strength.

The five best kettlebell exercises and step-by-step instructions for them are as follows:

1) Kettlebell Swing

The kettlebell swing is a significant exercise for the entire body, but it primarily targets the glutes.

Here’s how to do it:

Start with your body in a hinge position (hips back, knees slightly bent, and torso leaning forward at a 45-degree angle), both hands on the handle of a kettlebell, arms straight out towards the floor and bell between knees.

Swing the weight to shoulder height while keeping your arms straight and your core tight.

Squeeze your glutes; straighten your legs; lift your chest, and propel your hips forward in one motion.

To bring the kettlebell between your legs, reverse the motion.

Complete three to five reps.

2) Kettlebell Single Leg Deadlift

Although a little challenging, this kettlebell exercise is key for improving core, glute and back coordination.

Here’s how to do it:

Standing with your feet beneath your hips, grab a kettlebell in each hand with your palms towards your body and the weights resting on your quads.

Transfer all your weight on your left leg, keeping your hips level, and extend your right leg behind you as you drop your chest and weight towards the earth.

Stop when the right leg and chest are parallel to the floor, and spin around to go back to where you started.

Repeat the process three to five imes on both sides.

3) Goblet Squat

This is a traditional full body kettlebell exercise that's crucial for improving the glutes.

Here’s how to do it:

Squat with your knees fully bent at 90 degrees; otherwise, your thighs will receive more attention than your glutes.

Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart while holding a kettlebell in front of your chest and close to your body (elbows bent).

Lower into a squat by pushing your hips back and bending your knees.

To get back to the starting position, reverse the motion.

Complete five to seven reps.

4) Kettlebell Racked Lunge

If done properly, lunges can be challenging and taxing on your glutes. Once you have mastered the Kneeling Lunge, you can begin your kettlebell exercise journey.

Here’s how to do it:

Standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and toes turned slightly outward, place a kettlebell on both shoulders.

Using an overhand grip, hold the weights by the handles, with your palms facing forward and the bells resting on your shoulders.

As you shift your weight into your heels, push your hips back, and bend your knees to lower into a squat.

Engage your core, and maintain an elevated chest and a flat back.

To stand, push through your heels, and squeeze your glutes for one repetition.

Perform three to five reps.

5) Kettlebell Bulgarian Split Squats

The Bulgarian split squat with kettlebell is excellent for both your hamstrings and glutes. With only a modest stretch in your rear hip flexor, you should feel a big effort in your front glute.

Here’s how to do this kettlebell exercise:

Start by holding a kettlebell.

Start by setting your right foot's toes on a step deck, bench, box, stair or chair that is roughly knee height. Straighten your left leg.

Make sure your left foot is out enough for your knee to remain above your ankle when you sag your hips.

Squeeze your right glute; bend your left knee, and tuck your pelvis down towards the floor.

To straighten your left knee, drive your left heel into the ground to complete one rep.

Complete three to five reps.

