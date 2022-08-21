5 Best Knee Strengthening Exercises for Men

Knee strengthening exercises help in building strong, fluid, and sturdy muscles surrounding the knees, as well as in the legs and core.

Strengthening the muscles around the knee improves their ability to support and cushion the joint during weight-bearing activities, like standing and walking.

These joints support most of the bodyweight and are essential for the most basic daily activities like walking, climbing stairs, and even sitting and standing.

While it may seem paradoxical to exercise an injured or arthritic knee, doing so is better for the knee than sitting idle. Your knee may stiffen if you don't move it, which could make the discomfort worse and make it more difficult for you to perform your usual activities.

Best Knee Strengthening Exercises

Men can revitalize and improve the strength of sore knees that have been hurting them for years by implementing knee stretches and knee pain exercises in their routine.

The following five knee strengthening exercises should be performed after you've warmed up:

1) Heel and Calf Stretch

The lower leg muscles, most notably the calf muscles, are the focus of this knee strengthening exercise.

Here’s how to do it:

Position yourself so that you're facing a wall.

If you can comfortably move one foot back, place your hands on the wall.

Your knees should be slightly bent, with the toes of both feet pointing forward and the heels flat on the ground.

Take a 30-second hold while leaning into the stretch. In your rear leg, you should feel a stretch. Switch legs.

2) Half Squat

Without placing undue stress on the knees, half squats are a great knee strengthening exercise for hamstring, glute, and quadriceps development.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your feet shoulder-width apart, and assume a standing squat position.

To maintain equilibrium, put your hands on your hips or in front of you.

Slowly lower yourself by about ten inches, keeping your eyes straight ahead.

Take a brief moment of silence, and push through your heels to stand up.

Perform two to three sets of ten reps each.

3) Hamstring Curl

The glutes and hamstrings can benefit from this knee strengthening exercise. To keep the upper body and hips stable, you need strong core muscles.

Here’s how to do this exercise:

Use a chair for support, or stand with your back against a wall. Hip distance between your feet is ideal.

Bringing one foot up, flex the knee, and point the heel upward. Keep your hips pointing forward and upper body steady while you move as far as you can.

Hold the stance for five to ten seconds.

Return to the starting position while staying consistent.

Perform two to three sets of ten reps on each leg.

4) Straight Leg Raise

This knee strengthening exercise tones both the hip flexor and quadriceps muscles. You should feel your shins tighten if you flex your feet at the end of the exercise.

Here’s how to do it:

You can use a mat for this exercise to provide comfort under your back.

One leg should be bent, and one should be extended straight in front of you while you lay on the ground.

Straighten your leg; flex your quadricep, and slowly lift it off the ground till it's level with the bent knee.

Wait five seconds at the top before lowering to the starting position.

For each leg, perform two to three sets of ten repetitions.

5) Prone Leg Raise

Both the hamstrings and glutes are worked with this knee strengthening exercise. You can progressively increase the weight as you become stronger in your leg muscles. Add a five-pound ankle weight if the exercise becomes too easy to perform.

Here’s how to do it:

You can add cushioning underneath you for this workout by using a mat.

Lay flat on your stomach with your legs extended behind you. You can prop up your head using your arms.

Lift your left leg as high as you can without hurting yourself, by contracting the glutes and hamstring muscles. Throughout this exercise, make sure to maintain a flat pelvic floor.

Spend five seconds keeping your leg raised.

Lower your leg; take a two-second break, and repeat.

Perform two to three sets of ten reps on each leg.

Takeaway

Never should a physical activity aggravate or cause pain. Keep in mind that painful muscles following an intense workout are normal. However, if you have abrupt, sharp, or shooting pain in your muscles or joints, you should stop, and consult a medical professional.

