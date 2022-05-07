10 Best Quad Exercises for Stronger Legs

The finest quad exercises not only tone and strengthen your upper legs safely, but also help you build a strong foundation for your entire body.

Building quad strength is important for a variety of reasons.

Most importantly, it helps with core strength, which is important for postural control, allowing your body to operate better throughout everyday duties and fitness-related activities.

Must-do quad exercises for athletic legs

Exercises that target all four quadriceps muscles should be included in a well-rounded leg workout.

Here are ten quad exercises you can do at home or at the gym to improve leg strength and endurance.

1) Step-ups

Step-ups are a great inclusion in the quad exercises. Their approach is excellent to improve knee stability. This quad exercise is made easier by using a lower box. Quads, hips, hamstrings and calves are targeted while doing this.

Here are the steps to follow to do the step-up exercise:

Use a box, step, or another solid surface that is approximately knee-high.

Step up with one foot on the object, keeping your knee aligned with your ankle and not collapsing inward.

Focus on driving through your heels and maintaining a tall posture as you raise your opposing knee to the same height as your hip.

Step down and up with your opposite foot. Alternate throughout your set.

2) Barbell back squat

The barbell back squat is by far one of the most effective quad exercises for increasing lower-leg strength and growth.

To do the barbell back squat properly, follow the below given steps:

On a squat rack, place a barbell around the height of your breasts.

Pinch your shoulder blades together and place the bar directly above the bony ridges on the bottom of your shoulder blades.

Lift the bar out of the rack, take one or two steps backward, and arrange your feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart with your toes pointed slightly outward.

Sit down, keeping your back straight and pushing your legs out in the same direction as your toes for each rep.

Return to the starting posture by standing up.

3) Side lunges

Another great addition to the list of quad exercises is the side lunges.

Side lunges are an excellent technique to strengthen your quads while also improving your balance and stability.

Here are the steps to follow to perform the side lunges correctly:

Begin by placing your feet shoulder-width apart.

Stride to one side with a big, sturdy step, bending your knee as you step into a squat as deep as you can comfortably go to one side.

Return your body to its starting position by pressing your quad to the floor.

Rep with your other leg, alternating 8-10 times per side.

4) Squat jumps

Squat jumps are an excellent inclusion in quad exercises and a great way to strengthen your lower body. Start with five reps per set, in the beginning.

Follow the steps given below to ace the squat jumps:

Place your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands in front of you in a squat position.

Squat until your thighs are practically parallel to the floor, then spring up explosively.

Land softly with a slight bend in your knees before repeating.

5) Pistol squat

The pistol squat is a difficult form of squat that requires strength, mobility, and balance. Hence, it a always nice to include it in the list of quad exercises.

Here are the steps to follow to do the pistol squat properly:

With your feet together and arms in front of you, stand tall.

Raise one foot off the ground and hold it straight in front of your body.

Squat on the other leg until your thighs are parallel to the ground.

Rep with the other leg, returning to the starting position.

6) Reverse lunges

Reverse lunge is a version of the classic lunge that provides you greater stability in your lead leg, making it a great addition to the long list of quad exercises.

Follow these steps to do the reverse lunges properly:

Hold dumbbells on your sides or stand tall with your hands on your hips.

With one foot, take a large step back. Sink until your front thigh is parallel to the ground. Your rear knee should be approximately parallel to the ground.

Return to the starting position by pushing through your front heel.

Rep on the other side for the desired number of reps.

7) Bulgarian squat

The Bulgarian split squat is an excellent quadriceps exercise.

Here are the steps to follow to perform Bulgarian squats:

Stand two to three feet in front of the bench with your back to the bench, holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Place the top of your left foot on the bench behind you, with your right foot firmly planted.

Lower your butt to the floor by bending your right knee and looking at a place on the floor six to ten feet in front of you. Continue lowering your right thigh until it is about parallel to the floor.

Return to the beginning by standing up.

8) Walking lunges

The walking lunge is a straightforward workout that improves leg and core power. Here are the steps to follow to do the walking lunges correctly:

With your feet shoulder-width apart, stand tall. Put your hands on your hips, hold them on your chest, or keep them on your sides if you're using dumbbells.

With one foot, take a step forward and sink down to your front knee is 90 degrees and your back shin is parallel to the floor.

Take a moment to catch your breath before lunging forward with your opposing foot.

As you lunge forward, continue alternating sides.

9) Goblet squats

The goblet squat is an excellent supplement to any list of quad exercises. Follow the below given steps to do the goblet squats properly:

Hold a heavy kettlebell under your chin with both hands.

Turn your feet out to about 30 degrees.

Squat with your knees pushed out to allow your elbows to go between them.

Come back up as low as you can while maintaining a straight back.

10) Box jumps

Box jumps are also an excellent addition to quad exercises to increase lower-body strength. Follow these steps to do the box jumps correctly:

With your feet shoulder-width apart, stand about a foot away from a sturdy box or another stable surface.

To get into a quarter squat, bend your knees and drop your arms behind you.

Swing your arms forward, expand your hips, and jump up onto the box with force.

Land with your knees slightly bent. Reverse the steps.

Edited by S Chowdhury